The Portuguese 2020 Solar Auction Second Public Session was held yesterday with further information on the auction rules and specifications, and confirming the three methods of remuneration (fixed tariff, market scheme and market scheme with storage) announced in the first public session.

The map of the auction with the relevant substations was finally revealed. It comprises 12 lots with a wide capacity range, from 10 MVA to 109 MVA, in a total of 700 MVA, all located in the Alentejo and Algarve regions.

The auction rules, specifications and draft agreements to be executed by the winning bidder were also disclosed to promoters and are now available in the online platform https://leiloes-renovaveis.gov.pt/.

The current lack of grid capacity in the areas subject to this tender and the constrains related to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak lead to the extension of the post-auction timetable schedule compared to last year's auction. According to this new schedule, promoters have now 48 months (42 months if the project is not subject to environmental impact assessment) from the award of the grid capacity title to obtain the relevant operation license, instead of the 36 months (or 30 months) initially planned. Awarded projects are expected to reach COD in June 2024.

Promoters may submit their applications from 8 June to 31 July via the online platform, and the bidding phase shall take place by end of August.

Requests for clarification can be submitted by email to the address jurisolar@dgeg.gov.pt until 3 June at 1:00pm.

You can read more about the solar auction on our paper " The Portuguese 2020 First Solar Auction", to be updated and complemented with the auction documents soon.

