ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Drawing on a long and successful history as a captive domicile and reinsurance centre, Bermuda has become known as the world's risk capital. The Maples Group in Bermuda has the specialist expertise required for optimal ILS governance. In the constantly evolving world of ILS you can rely on the Maples Group.

Watch the video to find out more.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.