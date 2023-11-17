SSEK Law Firm partner Fitriana Mahiddin has contributed the Indonesia chapter to The Legal 500 Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 comparative guide.

Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 provides a pragmatic overview of the law and practice of insurance and reinsurance law. It addresses topics such as contract regulation, licensing, penalties, policyholder protection, and alternative dispute resolution.

Find the Indonesia chapter of Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 here.

