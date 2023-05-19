The Legal 500 Country Comparative Guide – Insurance & Reinsurance 2023

The Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 guide provides a pragmatic overview of the law and practice of insurance and reinsurance law. It covers current issues affecting insurance and reinsurance and addresses topics such as contract regulation, licensing, penalties, policyholder protection, alternative dispute resolution, and more.

Find the Indonesia chapter of Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 here.

