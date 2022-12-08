This panel shared some creative uses for captives including how
captive owners, managers, and brokers are managing post-Covid and
the related challenges & opportunities. The panel also
identified innovative captive solutions (parametric solutions in
captive insurance, D&O and employee benefits), explored how
will captives fast-track the shift in the risk landscape, and how
it can be used as an alternative reinsurance capital to bring
stability at an economically attractive rate against the backdrop
of a hard market.
The panel also determined the appropriate investment strategies and approaches that are best suited for various scenarios.
Panellists:
Muhammad Balyan Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Energas Insurance (L) Labuan
Nazri Wong Abdullah , Principal Officer, Park Lane PCC Limited
Lawrence Bird, Director, Asia Pacific Captive & Insurance Management Solutions, Willis Towers Watson Management (Singapore)
Moderator:
Lee Warner, Chief Executive Officer, HLAP Limited
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.