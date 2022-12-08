self

This panel shared some creative uses for captives including how captive owners, managers, and brokers are managing post-Covid and the related challenges & opportunities. The panel also identified innovative captive solutions (parametric solutions in captive insurance, D&O and employee benefits), explored how will captives fast-track the shift in the risk landscape, and how it can be used as an alternative reinsurance capital to bring stability at an economically attractive rate against the backdrop of a hard market.



The panel also determined the appropriate investment strategies and approaches that are best suited for various scenarios.



Panellists:

Muhammad Balyan Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Energas Insurance (L) Labuan

Nazri Wong Abdullah , Principal Officer, Park Lane PCC Limited

Lawrence Bird, Director, Asia Pacific Captive & Insurance Management Solutions, Willis Towers Watson Management (Singapore)



Moderator:

Lee Warner, Chief Executive Officer, HLAP Limited



