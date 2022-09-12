Walkers Bermuda's multidisciplinary insurance and reinsurance team has deep industry experience and offers Bermuda legal and regulatory advice on the full scope of insurance matters including captives, alternative risk transfer and insurance linked securities.

Bermuda maintains its position as the premier jurisdiction for captives, with a total of 700+ captives, writing annual gross premiums of approximately $40 billion. Continued growth is expected with both long-standing exposures and emerging risks being underwritten including digital assets and legalised cannabis. Bermuda's captive market is mature, having long endured the ebbs and flows of market forces, while steadily maintaining Bermuda's position as the leading captive domicile.

