First Published in The Royal Gazette, July 2022

Brad Adderley joins The Royal Gazette's RG Business 2022 Podcasts 'Navigate Series'.

Listen to this RG podcast episode to understand more about how the legal professional is a driving force behind Bermuda being the risk capital of the world. Brad discusses his 25-year career with Appleby, Bermuda's thriving and innovative insurance and reinsurance sector, the island's recent focus on technology and the strength of Bermuda's regulator, the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.