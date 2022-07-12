ARTICLE

Luxembourg: Insurance And Reinsurance Intermediaries – Time To Assign For The Legal Entity Identifier

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

UPDATE ON THE USE OF THE LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI) BY INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES AND INSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES

On 5 July 2022, the Commissariat aux Assurances (CAA) issued Circular Letter 22/13 on EIOPA's revised guidance on the use of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) by insurance and reinsurance intermediaries and insurance intermediaries.

The EIOPA guidance continues to support the use of a unique and universal identification of parties on financial transactions.

Therefore, the CAA formally invites:

the insurance and reinsurance intermediaries; and

insurance intermediaries on a subsidiary basis that carry out cross-border activities in accordance with Directive (EU) 2016/97 (IDD),

to act in accordance with EIOPA's guidelines and apply for the allocation of an LEI code since 5 July 2022.

Please feel free to contact our experts to help you with the LEI code assignment.

Read the Circular Letter here_

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.