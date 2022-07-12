UPDATE ON THE USE OF THE LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI) BY INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES AND INSURANCE INTERMEDIARIES
On 5 July 2022, the Commissariat aux Assurances (CAA) issued Circular Letter 22/13 on EIOPA's revised guidance on the use of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) by insurance and reinsurance intermediaries and insurance intermediaries.
The EIOPA guidance continues to support the use of a unique and universal identification of parties on financial transactions.
Therefore, the CAA formally invites:
- the insurance and reinsurance intermediaries; and
- insurance intermediaries on a subsidiary basis that carry out cross-border activities in accordance with Directive (EU) 2016/97 (IDD),
to act in accordance with EIOPA's guidelines and apply for the allocation of an LEI code since 5 July 2022.
