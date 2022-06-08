EIOPA therefore recommends that the entity amongst other things:

In July 2021 EIOPA issued its "Report on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change" (EIOPA-BoS-21/259) (EIOPA, 2021) concerning the implications of climate change on general insurance premium setting and underwriting risk acceptance.

It acknowledges the potential implications on rate-setting and reinsurance availability, and the sustainability of cover of NAT-CAT exposed business, including potential rate increases and 'crowding-out' of certain cover, in view of persistent adverse climate-change related experience.

Emphasis is placed on the importance of impact underwriting practices. Simply put, these constitute initiatives taken by insurers to incentivise policyholders to take on preventative measures to reduce their carbon footprint and exposure to climate risk.

EIOPA recommends that the entity takes account of the implications on climate change in its pricing and underwriting strategy. This could entail:

Assessing the acceptability of current underwriting and exposure limits in view of the increased potential for adverse underwriting experience.





Assessing the tenability of current reinsurance and retrocession arrangements in view of the same.





Underwriting action and risk mitigation activities that could help reduce adverse climate-change experience and NAT CAT loss exposure.

The industry has responded to the increased prevalence of NAT CAT events through Government-backed / industry-tariff supported Natural Catastrophe Pools such as Flood Re in the UK and the French 'Caisse Centrale de Réassurace' (CCR).