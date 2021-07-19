CONTRACTS
WHAT ARE THE MAIN TYPES OF INSURANCE AVAILABLE IN KAZAKHSTAN?
- Degree of obligation: voluntary and obligatory
- Object of insurance: personal and property
- Grounds of the insurance payment: cumulative and non-cumulative
WHAT ARE THE MAIN CONDITIONS OF INSURANCE CONTRACT?
- The name, location and bank details of the insurer and the policyholder/beneficiary
- Object of insurance, insured event
- The amount of insurance payment/premium and terms
- Contract duration, number and series of insurance policy
- The period of notification of the insured person
- The currency of insurance payments/premiums
- ID number, residence and economic sector of the policyholder and insured – beneficiary (if applicable)
