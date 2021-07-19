CONTRACTS

WHAT ARE THE MAIN TYPES OF INSURANCE AVAILABLE IN KAZAKHSTAN?

  • Degree of obligation: voluntary and obligatory
  • Object of insurance: personal and property
  • Grounds of the insurance payment: cumulative and non-cumulative

WHAT ARE THE MAIN CONDITIONS OF INSURANCE CONTRACT?

  • The name, location and bank details of the insurer and the policyholder/beneficiary
  • Object of insurance, insured event
  • The amount of insurance payment/premium and terms
  • Contract duration, number and series of insurance policy
  • The period of notification of the insured person
  • The currency of insurance payments/premiums
  • ID number, residence and economic sector of the policyholder and insured – beneficiary (if applicable)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.