1. Terms and Conditions of Employment

1.1 What are the main sources of employment law? In the Netherlands, sources of employment law primarily include the Dutch Constitution, (civil) law, numerous Acts, jurisprudence, labour regulations, collective labour law and collective labour agreements. Thanks to the court of labour disputes, case law has been a pertinent source of Dutch employment law. Furthermore, the European Union has had a significant supplementing role due to binding legislation, complemented by the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. 1.2 What types of worker are protected by employment law? How are different types of worker distinguished? Dutch employment law regulates the legal relationship between employees and employers. It is therefore exclusively applicable to employees with an employment contract. In cases such as incidental labour for changing principals (freelance work), one is, in principal, not covered by employee protective laws. Furthermore, workers appointed as civil servants also do not enjoy the rights given under employment law. Under Dutch employment law, blue-collar and white-collar employees enjoy equal protection. 1.3 Do contracts of employment have to be in writing? If not, do employees have to be provided with specific information in writing? In principle, Dutch employment contracts are not required to be in writing and can thus also be concluded verbally. However, the employer is legally obliged to inform the employee on the essential terms within one month after entry into service. This information must be given in writing and includes the function of the employee, the duration of the contract (fixed or indefinite) and general provisions on social security. Evidential value is, however, attached directly to the statement when the employee, at the employer's request, signs and returns the statement, provided that the employee considers it to be correct. The employer's failure to make the statement can later be used against the employer in proceedings concerning what was agreed between the parties. 1.4 Are any terms implied into contracts of employment? Besides the typical provisions that all contracts of employment shall contain, Dutch civil law obliges the parties to comply with behaviour that is to be expected from a good employee and employer. An employer shall equally treat all work that was performed in equal circumstances. Furthermore, an employer shall generally enable and safeguard an environment for his employees to execute the labour that was agreed on. The obligations that rest on employees include being bound by discretion and loyalty towards the employer, following instructions/behavioural codes, and, incidentally, working overtime. 1.5 Are any minimum employment terms and conditions set down by law that employers have to observe? Yes. The minimum employment terms and conditions which are mandatory to follow, include, but are not limited to: a minimum age of employment (starting from 13 years old with limitations; from 18 years old – no limitations); a minimum wage (depending on the age of an employee; from 21 and older – €1.934,40 gross/month); a maximum of work hours per week and day (12/day, 60/week); a minimum rest period after work (11 consecutive hours); pregnancy and maternity leave (up to 20 weeks); paternity/partner leave (up to six weeks: first week to be used within a month after birth; the subsequent five weeks to be used within six months after birth). Since 2 August 2022, partially paid parental leave is available (the first nine weeks of parental leave will be partially paid); sick leave (up to two years, 70% of the wage is paid); short-term care leave (up to two times of contractual working hours per week within 12 months); long-term care leave (up to half the number of hours the employee works in 12 weeks); emergency leave (varies); notice of termination (one month in the first five years of employment, after that it is more); paid holiday entitlement (four times the weekly number of days/hours per year); transitional allowance (due at termination unless the employee terminates the employment unilaterally); when an employer is required by law or the collective labour agreement to provide certain training to the employee, the employer must pay for this and the training must be possible during working hours; and an employer may also not prevent an employee from working outside the work schedule for another employer, unless there is an objective justification for doing so. 1.6 To what extent are terms and conditions of employment agreed through collective bargaining? Does bargaining usually take place at company or industry level? The vast majority of employees in the Netherlands enjoy pay and conditions that stem from collective bargaining. The Dutch ministry of labour registers collective agreements. Traditionally, the negotiators follow what has been agreed on national level, including the recommendations. Agreements at industry level account for the vast majority of collective bargaining. However, big corporates have their employees covered by company collective agreements. Terms and conditions of employment agreed through collective bargaining are prohibited to deviate from coercive law, e.g., the Civil Code and several Acts. 1.7 Can employers require employees to split their working time between home and the workplace on a hybrid basis and if so do they need to change employees' terms and conditions of employment? According to the Working Conditions Act, an employer must include every workplace in the working conditions policy, including the home workplace. However, the employer retains his right to instruction: the right to determine how work is performed and, most importantly, where. A "work from home contract" is an addition to the employment contract. If the employee regularly works from home, it is wise to make a "work from home agreement". It lays down the most important agreements about working from home. Moreover, the employer has an obligation to set up a proper home office. When an employer is established in another country than the country of residence of the employee Employees who live in a country other than where the employer is established and work from home are almost always liable to pay tax on (part of) the salary in the country of residence. In addition, the social security position of employees normally changes from 25% working in the country of residence to that country. Dutch employers in such situations have to pay social security contributions and possibly tax on the employee's salary according to the legislation of the employee's country of residence. The employer is then usually required to keep local payroll records (in addition to Dutch payroll records). Additionally, the labour law of the employee's country of residence may become applicable to the employment relationship if that country becomes the employee's "usual country of work". Often, the employer is not familiar with foreign labour law, while it may differ considerably from Dutch law. Tax consequences Depending on the powers and activities performed by the employee and the qualification of the 'home office' in the country of residence, there may be a permanent establishment for tax purposes. This triggers not only a local tax return obligation for the employer, but possibly also local taxation on the profits. The part of the profit on which the company pays tax varies from one situation to another and can lead to discussions with the tax authorities. Tax consequences must be taken into consideration when agreeing to hybrid working/working from home if the employee is living in another country. In case of a tax treaty between the country of residence and the country of work, the tax treaty determines which country has the right of taxation on (part of) the income. 1.8 Do employees have a right to work remotely, either from home or elsewhere? The employer may, in agreement with his/her employee, allow the employee to work partly or fully from home or from another workplace. To do so, the employee must first submit a written request which needs to meet a number of certain conditions. The legal requirements for working from home or from another workplace are: the employee must work at a company with at least 10 employees;

the employee must be employed for at least six months; and

the employee must submit his request in writing no later than two months before the desired effective date. The request must state: the desired effective date and the desired workplace. The employer must respond to the employee's request no later than one month before the effective date. If he does not, the employee may work as stated in his request. The employer can refuse the request (he must do so in writing). He, however, must have a good reason for refusing the request. For example: The place where the employee wants to work is not safe or suitable for the work.

Working from another place causes problems with the work schedule.

The work cannot be done elsewhere. If the employer refuses the employee's request, the employee has to wait one year before he can submit a new request. The legal regulation for working from home does not apply to companies with fewer than 10 employees. However, the employee can ask his employer if he/she is allowed to work from home. Working from home must, however, fit in with the employee's work. The employer may still refuse the request.





2. Employee Representation and Industrial Relations

2.1 What are the rules relating to trade union recognition? The Dutch Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of association and assembly. The only condition imposed upon trade unions to take part in collective bargaining agreements is legal recognition and the aim constituting the promotion of their members' interests and the closing of collective bargaining agreements. Moreover, the right to join a trade union and conclude collective bargaining agreements is laid down in various conventions of international organisations, such as the International Labour Organization. 2.2 What rights do trade unions have? First and foremost, trade unions in the Netherlands are expected to protect and safeguard the interest of their members with regard to wage development, social security, employment protection and safe working conditions, etc. One of the most efficient tools that trade unions have are collective bargaining agreements and their say in the establishing of such. Furthermore, termination cases concerning more than 20 employees within the same company (collective termination) will only be approved by the court when a social plan is formulated in cooperation with a trade union. Dutch trade unions have yearly negotiations with cabinet members and employers' organisations concerning the development of wages and social security. Lastly, members of Dutch trade unions have a seat on the Economic and Social Council. 2.3 Are there any rules governing a trade union's right to take industrial action? Collective bargaining agreements commonly contain a clause obligating a trade union to enter into consultation and provide its opponent with its demands before turning to action. The right to strike in the Netherlands is based on the European Social Charter (ESC) and shall be utilised as the "ultimum remedium" and thus be assessed on the principles of proportionality and subsidiarity. Additionally, the strike requires a timely notice. Trade unions in the Netherlands enjoy these rights and have the competence to initiate and organise a strike on behalf of the employees. The Dutch High Council has ruled – in accordance with the ESC – that the right to strike can only be restricted when this is necessary in a democratic society for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others or for the protection of public interest, national security, public health or morals. 2.4 Are employers required to set up works councils? If so, what are the main rights and responsibilities of such bodies? How are works council representatives chosen/appointed? Companies and organisations with 50 employees or more are required to have works councils. Those with more than 10 but fewer than 50 employees are obligated to have staff representatives when a majority of the employees wish so. To exert involvement in the course of companies, works councils have been given several rights that include the right of consultation on relevant decisions, the right of assent on human resources, the right to initiative on internal matters and the right to speak at the shareholders' meeting. The works council is responsible for organising elections for representatives and has the option to delegate this power to an electoral commission. The works council regulation contains the electoral system, a voting procedure, a list of employees that are running and the persons entitled to vote. 2.5 In what circumstances will a works council have co-determination rights, so that an employer is unable to proceed until it has obtained works council agreement to proposals? Works councils have co-determination rights with regard to determining, amending or withdrawing staff regulation. This includes the increase or reduction of working hours, social welfare matters (pension systems), labour conditions, holiday entitlements and sick leave. However, the works councils' co-determination rights are not applicable insofar as the concerned matter has been regulated in collective bargaining agreements. Lastly, when the employer has not received the works councils' consent, the cantonal judge has the right to nevertheless approve the decision. 2.6 How do the rights of trade unions and works councils interact? While both have their respective competences, there is some common ground between Dutch trade unions and works councils. Trade unions are a negotiating party at the foundation of a works council. The first task of the works council is setting up the Rules of Procedure. Once this has been concluded, the trade union must be offered the opportunity to be informed and heard with regard to the Rules of Procedure. This means that trade unions can make remarks and give suggestions. Furthermore, the trade union must be provided the opportunity to nominate candidates at works council elections. These candidates may be a member of a trade union; however, this is not required. 2.7 Are employees entitled to representation at board level? Companies with more than 50 employees are required to establish a works council. The works council ensures the representation of employees at board level and has several competences such as the right to provide advice on significant decisions and measures and the right of assent on employment condition amendments. Companies with 10 to 50 employees are required to establish a works council or staff representation when the majority of employees would demand so. When the employees of such a company have not established either, the employer is obligated to initiate staff meetings. The staff meeting has the right to advice on several matters. Please see question 2.4 above.





3. Discrimination

3.1 Are employees protected against discrimination? If so, on what grounds is discrimination prohibited? The Act on Equal Treatment is one of the main sources for the enforcement of discrimination prohibitions and equal treatment in the Netherlands. This Act prohibits discrimination on grounds such as race, religion and belief, political affiliations, gender, pregnancy, sexual orientation, nationality and civil/marital status. The Dutch Civil Act obligates employers to ensure a working environment free of discrimination. In principal, distinctions based on the aforementioned grounds are prohibited and would only be permitted when underlined by an objective justification. 3.2 What types of discrimination are unlawful and in what circumstances? Dutch law differentiates between direct and indirect distinctions. Direct distinction is based on the "suspected" trait (such as gender, religion, race). Discrimination by employers by direct distinction is always unlawful, unless there is an objective justification or the law which prescribes otherwise. Indirect distinctions are based on a trait that is theoretically neutral but would practically coincide with a certain population group. Indirect distinctions are lawful when based on an objective justification. The distinction would need to serve a legitimate aim, reached by proportionate and necessary measures. 3.3 Are there any special rules relating to sexual harassment (such as mandatory training requirements)? Employers are obliged – under the Working Conditions Act – to implement a working conditions policy to ensure that sexual harassment is prevented or, if that is not possible, at least limited as much as possible. To be able to do this properly, organisations are required to map all occupational health risks, including sexual harassment, in the risk inventory and evaluation (RI&E). The action plan, which is based on the RI&E, must include what the company is going to do to prevent the identified risks. The employees concerned must be informed about the risks and measures taken by the company. The employer must demonstrably carry out all these actions. A general prohibition of sexual harassment is included in the Dutch Civil Code. This is understood to mean "any form of verbal, non-verbal or physical behaviour with a sexual connotation that has the purpose or effect of compromising the dignity of the person, in particular when a threatening, hostile, abusive, degrading or hurting situation becomes created". On that basis, it is possible for a victim to claim damages from the offender through the courts or to enforce other measures on the employer. 3.4 Are there any defences to a discrimination claim? As mentioned before, the defence to a discrimination claim must be an objective justification. The distinction must meet four criteria: the aim must be legitimate; the means to reach the aim must be appropriate; the means are proportional to the aim; and the measure taken is necessary (a less invasive distinction is impossible). When the distinction is objectively justified, a Dutch court or the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights will rule that a prohibited distinction is not in question. 3.5 How do employees enforce their discrimination rights? Can employers settle claims before or after they are initiated? A complaint regarding discrimination can be filed at the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights. The complaints procedure is partially in writing and verbal. The complaint must be filed in writing. Once the Institute has collected enough information and heard the (candidate) employer, the formal inquiry (hearing) will take place. Within eight weeks after the hearing, the Institute for Human Rights will render a verdict. While the verdict is not legally binding, employers must follow the judgment in a vast majority of the cases. For a legally binding judgment, the civil court needs to be involved. The civil judge is obligated to consider the ruling of the Institute for Human Rights. The claim usually consists of compensation for material and immaterial damage. The court will often attempt to move both parties towards a settlement. When this fails, the court will give their verdict in writing after approximately four weeks. Both parties have the right to appeal against the decision of the court. 3.6 What remedies are available to employees in successful discrimination claims? The most common remedy that is available to employees is compensation for material as well as immaterial damage as a consequence of the discrimination. Furthermore, the employee in question has the right to reintegration in the organisation or in their function under the same working conditions. 3.7 Do "atypical" workers (such as those working part-time, on a fixed-term contract or as a temporary agency worker) have any additional protection? All employees – even with a fixed-term contract – are generally provided with the same protection and enjoy equal rights. However, employees such as those who are pregnant, a member of a works council or an individual on sick leave enjoy additional protection with regard to termination of contracts. Furthermore, employees with an open-ended contract can count on added protection when exchanging their contract for a fixed-term contract. It is compulsory to make an offer to on-call workers who have worked on an on-call basis for 12 months. This offer must be based on the average number of hours worked in the previous 12 months. The on-call worker then has one month to accept this offer. The Collective Labour Act SZW 2021 stipulates when this fixed scope of work must take effect if the on-call worker accepts this: at the latest, on the first day after two months have elapsed after the 12 months for which the average working hours have been calculated. Adequate pension scheme for payroll employees As of January 1, 2021, payroll employees are entitled to the same basic pension scheme as staff in equivalent positions or to an alternative that meets a number of requirements. This means, in a number of cases, that the payroll company will be obliged to set up a pension scheme as from 2021. The Balanced Labour Market Act (Wet arbeidsmarkt in balans – WAB) has appointed a number of minimum conditions for this: No waiting period or threshold period before pension accrual starts.

A provision for both a retirement pension and a survivor's pension.

The collective employer's contribution amounts to at least 15.8% of the pension base sum of the payroll employees who are entitled to a pension scheme.

The costs of the pension scheme are borne by the payroll company but can be passed on to the hirer. 3.8 Are there any specific rules or requirements in relation to whistleblowing/employees who raise concerns about corporate malpractice? The Act requires employers with 50 employees or more to draw up a procedure for reporting (a suspicion of) an abuse to his employer. The employer investigates the abuse and, if necessary, takes measures. The law stipulates that at least the following must be included in the whistle-blower procedure: (i) how the internal report is handled; (ii) when there is an abuse (based on the legal definition); (iii) to which officer an internal report must be made; (iv) that the report is handled confidentially if the reporter indicates that he or she wants it to be treated as confidential; and (v) that the employee can trust a consultant to seek advice. The employer is also obliged to inform all employees in writing or digitally about the points mentioned above, the circumstances under which they can make a report externally, and about the legal protection in the event of a report. Also note that the works council has the right of consent to the internal reporting scheme. It is advisable to involve the works council as early as possible in the realisation of the scheme.





4. Maternity and Family Leave Rights

4.1 How long does maternity leave last? Maternity leave prior to the predicted due date in the Netherlands lasts six weeks. Following childbirth, maternity leave lasts 10 weeks. Thus, the right to paid maternity leave makes up for a total of 16 weeks. 4.2 What rights, including rights to pay and benefits, does a woman have during maternity leave? As an employee, one has the right to maternity benefits while on leave. Self-employed pregnant women can apply for special benefits at the Institute for Employee Benefit Schemes. Furthermore, an employer is not permitted to terminate the contract of a pregnant woman. This includes the period of 16 weeks during and an additional six weeks after the maternity leave. 4.3 What rights does a woman have upon her return to work from maternity leave? Up until six months after childbirth, the woman has the right to extended breaks, appropriate resting areas and no obligation for overwork or nightshifts. When the work has an unacceptable high safety risk for the pregnant woman, the employer is obligated to offer different temporary work. Whenever this appears impossible, the woman has the right to sickness benefits. Furthermore, as of August 2022, the Dutch Government has introduced nine weeks of partially paid parental leave. The aim of this extension is to give both partners the opportunity to spend time with their child in the first year after birth. In addition, the leave can ensure a more equal division of work and care tasks between parents. During these nine weeks, parents are entitled to benefits of up to 50% of the maximum daily wage. 4.4 Do fathers have the right to take paternity leave? In January 2019, a new Act granted fathers/partners in the Netherlands five paid days of "childbirth leave" that ought to be used within the first four weeks after the childbirth. Besides these five days, from July 1, 2020 onwards, the Act also ensures an additional five weeks of partner leave to be utilised in the first six months after childbirth. During these five weeks, partners have the right to a benefit amounting to 70% of the wage. Please see question 4.3 above where partially paid parental leave is discussed. 4.5 Are there any other parental leave rights that employers have to observe? The right to parental leave in the Netherlands consists of 26 times the number of hours the parent works a week, comprising 1,040 hours within a working week of 40 hours. The right to parental leave can only be enjoyed when the child is under the age of eight years old. See questions 4.3 and 4.4 above where partially paid parental leave is discussed. The person entitled to parental leave has the right to keep their own position with the working hours as stated in the employment contract. In principle, the parent is free to decide how and when to take their leave of absence. The employer must respect the distribution of hours the employee wishes to have, save for cases where this would severely harm the company. 4.6 Are employees entitled to work flexibly if they have responsibility for caring for dependants? The Work and Care Act allows employees to request from their employer a temporary adjustment of the working hours. After the leave of absence, the employee is entitled to work on adjusted hours for a period of one year unless another period has been agreed on. Furthermore, the Act on Flexible Work – only applicable to employers with more than 10 employees – ensures employees who have been in service for over six months – under certain formalities – the right to work part-time. An employer can only decline the request to work part-time in the case of overriding interests that could negatively affect the company on financial, safety and/or organisational grounds.





5. Business Sales

5.1 On a business sale (either a share sale or asset transfer) do employees automatically transfer to the buyer? In the event of a transfer of the undertaking or when an autonomous part of the business gets transitioned to a buyer, the employee gets automatically transferred. The employee's legal position towards the transferor remains similar towards the buyer. The undertaking is transferred when the buyer is considered to be the one who ensures the continuation of the business. Moreover, there must be an economical entity that has its "identity" maintained. An economical entity shall be seen as a set of organised resources, intended to execute a (primary) economic activity. Whether the identity is maintained depends on several criteria: the nature of the concerned business; the transition of fixed assets and compliant registers; the duration of a potential disruption; and lastly, the similarities between the business activities before and after transfer. When ruling whether the identity has been maintained, Dutch courts are not obliged to base their judgment merely on the aforementioned criteria. When only shares are subject to the transaction, the employee does not automatically transfer to the buyer but stays employed by the same legal entity. This is equally applicable to share mergers. 5.2 What employee rights transfer on a business sale? How does a business sale affect collective agreements? In the event of a business transfer, the rights and obligations of an employee arising from the employment contract will transfer from the transferor to the buyer. Consequently, not only do employees keep their position, but also the wage, overtime compensation, travel allowance, bonuses and secondary labour conditions as agreed upon in the contract are safeguarded. With regard to collective agreements, the existing one stays applicable. Depending on the collective agreement that was applicable at the business of a buyer, this could result in different collective agreements that are applied within a business. Economical, technical or organisational interests can form a ground to permit unilateral amendments to collective agreements. 5.3 Are there any information and consultation rights on a business sale? How long does the process typically take and what are the sanctions for failing to inform and consult? Based on the law, the works council has a right of advice with respect to, among other things, intended resolutions to take over or merge. The employer must inform the works council about the possible consequences this decision will have for the employees. The employer has the obligation to submit the proposed decision to the council in writing and to request advice at such a time that the advice can have a substantial influence on the decision to be taken. If the decision taken by the employer is not in accordance with the advice of the works council, the council can go to court. This also includes the case in which the works council was not consulted by the employer where it should have been consulted. The works council can also go to court if facts or circumstances, had they been known to the works council at the time of issuing the advice, would have caused the council not to issue that advice as it was issued. 5.4 Can employees be dismissed in connection with a business sale? Business sales do not form a ground for the transferor or the buyer to dismiss employees. The transfer brings the employees to the service of the buyer by operation of law. Transfer of an undertaking is a delicate area, which needs proper attention by a trusted employment lawyer. 5.5 Are employers free to change terms and conditions of employment in connection with a business sale? In the event of a business sale, employees keep their rights and obligations. Generally, employers aim to treat their existing and transferred employees equally. This is permitted, as long as the transferred employees do not regress in terms of employment conditions. Therefore, the employees are guaranteed to at least have their current wage, bonuses, leave entitlements, labour years, etc., secured. The conditions can be changed to their benefit, but a "comparison of entire packages" before and after, which can lead to worse conditions on certain topics and the improvement of others, is not permitted.





6. Termination of Employment

6.1 Do employees have to be given notice of termination of their employment? How is the notice period determined? An employer who wishes to terminate his employees' contract must take notice of termination into account. The notice of termination must be given in writing and starts once the notification has reached the recipient. Collective bargaining agreements contain provisions on the notice of termination. When no period has been laid down, the legal term is applicable. The longer an employee has been in service, the longer the notice of termination. This varies from a notice period of one to four months. The notice period can be extended by agreement between employee and employer, and concluded in writing. Shorter notice periods are only permitted when this is laid down in a collective bargaining agreement. Be aware that a termination notice, even if containing the correct notice period, does not terminate the employment. Very strict procedural rules must be observed. 6.2 Can employers require employees to serve a period of "garden leave" during their notice period when the employee remains employed but does not have to attend for work? Employers cannot unilaterally require employees to serve a period of garden leave. The employee needs to explicitly agree upon the leave, including additional arrangements concerning costs and compensations. 6.3 What protection do employees have against dismissal? In what circumstances is an employee treated as being dismissed? Is consent from a third party required before an employer can dismiss? Besides the legal notice of termination, certain categories of employees can be entitled to protection against dismissal and termination benefits. Furthermore, Dutch law knows a general prohibition on termination of the employment contract. This prohibition forces an employer to obtain written consent by an employee or the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). With the UWV's consent, the employer has received a permit for dismissal which enables the employment contract to be terminated. The UWV or the cantonal court will adopt a "preventive test" to assess whether there is a reasonable cause for the dismissal or a possibility for reinstatement. Grounds for dismissal could constitute structural incapacity to work, prudential reasons, labour conflicts or inadequate performance. 6.4 Are there any categories of employees who enjoy special protection against dismissal? Several categories of employees enjoy special protection against dismissal under Dutch law. During sickness and pregnancy (and maternity leave), an employee is protected against dismissal. An employee who has a seat on a works council is also protected against dismissal. As discussed in section 3 above, an employment contract cannot be terminated when influenced by discriminatory distinctions. 6.5 When will an employer be entitled to dismiss for: 1) reasons related to the individual employee; or 2) business related reasons? Are employees entitled to compensation on dismissal and if so, how is compensation calculated? The Dutch Civil Code prescribes that employers can dismiss employees when there is a reasonable ground and reinstatement of the employee – albeit through schooling in another suitable position – is impossible within a reasonable term. A reasonable ground could be constituted by prudential reasons (loss of jobs), long-term incapability, frequent absence with unacceptable consequences, malfunctioning, conscientious objections, disrupted employment relationship or other grounds. Ultimately, an employer is entitled to dismiss employees for one ground or a cumulation of grounds both for individual and business-related reasons. Both permanent and temporary employees can be entitled to be compensated in the event of a dismissal, also known as the "transition compensation". Employees are entitled to transition compensation starting from the first day of their employment. The amount of compensation is based on the monthly salary and the number of working years. 6.6 Are there any specific procedures that an employer has to follow in relation to individual dismissals? Individual dismissals in the Netherlands require a procedure either at the cantonal court or the UWV, an autonomous administrative authority that is commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. The question of where the case gets brought before depends on the ground for dismissal. An employer must apply for a dismissal permit at the UWV when the cause for dismissal was either formed due to business-

related reasons or long-term incapability. When the application is completed, the UWV will notify the employee and provide a copy of the request for a dismissal permit. The defence of an employee needs to be known in writing within 14 days. Typically, the UWV handles the application in no more than four weeks. In the event of dismissal due to reasons relating to the individual employee, the application for a dismissal permit can be submitted at a cantonal court. The application must be in writing and supported by a reasoned opinion. After the cantonal judge has informed the employee of the application, he/she can file a statement of opposition. Subsequently, both parties are invited by the court for an oral hearing. Whether or not the contract will be terminated depends on the "seriousness of the reasons". 6.7 What claims can an employee bring if he or she is dismissed? What are the remedies for a successful claim? The decision to terminate the employment contract shall become null and void when it is manifestly unreasonable. This includes situations where: a statement of reasons is missing; the dismissal is based on "sham recovery" or false declarations; the consequences of dismissal are too severe for the employee; or the employer has not sufficiently taken the disproportionality between his interests and the negative consequences for the employee into consideration. The remedy for a successful claim must constitute financial compensation that is in accordance with the nature and severity of the employers' shortcoming. The UWV also expects employers to aim towards reinstatement within the business before dismissing the employee. In principle, the reinstatement is limited to the business establishment where the employee is working. In the event of dismissal by mutual termination agreement, the employee has a two-week reflection period to reverse the decision. Furthermore, when a dismissal by mutual agreement has not been concluded in writing, it is invalidated by operation of law. Lastly, when the dismissal is based on the grounds as mentioned in question 6.4 above, the employer will not obtain a permit to dismiss the employee by either the UWV or the court. 6.8 Can employers settle claims before or after they are initiated? Under Dutch dismissal law, the parties can mutually conclude a termination agreement. In fact, in many cases employers prefer to settle because of the limited amount of reasonable dismissal grounds. Both employer and employee are free to choose whether payment is involved in the termination agreement. Furthermore, the aforementioned "transition compensation" is a common clause in termination agreements. The criteria dictating whether an employee is obliged to provide a transition compensation are mentioned in question 6.5. Employees have a right to 14 days of reflection to rescind the agreement in writing. 6.9 Does an employer have any additional obligations if it is dismissing a number of employees at the same time? In the event of mass redundancy, the employer must act in compliance with the Collective Redundancy Notification Act. The obligations prescribed by this Act are triggered when the employer aims to dismiss at least 20 employees functioning in the same working area within a period of three months, based on prudential grounds. The UWV and the trade unions with members working under the employer must be notified on the intention of dismissing the employees. Furthermore, the trade unions, as well as the works councils, must be consulted on the plans. The employment agreement cannot be terminated within a month after having notified the relevant parties. When the employer does not act in accordance with the rules prescribed for mass redundancy, the termination agreement will be void. 6.10 How do employees enforce their rights in relation to mass dismissals and what are the consequences if an employer fails to comply with its obligations? Non-compliance with the obligations as prescribed by law – for example, the Collective Redundancy Notification Act – by the employer allows the cantonal court to void the termination agreement. Instead of voiding, the employer has the right to request an equitable remuneration. The equitable remuneration does not interfere with the employees' right to the "transition compensation" when the employment has lasted for at least two years. The employee must request an annulment or an equitable remuneration within two months after the day he reasonably could have been or was aware of the employer breaching their obligations, and no later than six months after terminating the employment agreement or initiating the termination agreement. As of January 1, 2021, small businesses with no more than 24 employees have the possibility to apply for compensation for paid transition allowances if the business is terminated due to retirement or death of the employer. This is subject to a number of conditions, e.g., that the UWV/Cantonal Court has given permission for at least one employee to terminate the employment contract through company closure, and that the gross transition allowance has been paid in full on or after January 2021.





7. Protecting Business Interests Following Termination

7.1 What types of restrictive covenants are recognised? Dutch law knows three basic types of restrictive covenants. The first one is the non-compete obligation which binds a party to refrain from competing with someone else (other than their employer) for a specific period within a certain geographical area. An agreement for non-recruitment restricts marketing and recruitment activities by one person in a business deal. The party refrains from requesting employees or clients from another. Lastly, a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) restricts communication. The party agrees to not share confidential or sensitive information such as trade secrets, proprietary processes or other specific activities/information relating to the business. 7.2 When are restrictive covenants enforceable and for what period? Restrictive covenants are enforceable when: the employee is a legal adult and the restrictive covenants must be agreed in writing; they must be for a specific period (usually no longer than one year); and within a certain geographical area. The validity and enforceability of restrictive covenants are very limited for temporary employment agreements. 7.3 Do employees have to be provided with financial compensation in return for covenants? The employer is not required to provide the employee with financial compensation in return for covenants. The employer is required to provide financial compensation if he wants to terminate the employment. 7.4 How are restrictive covenants enforced? Restrictive covenants can be enforced by means of legal action. The court, at the request of the employee, has the competence to annul covenants by virtue of the inequitable disadvantage that it causes. Vice versa, the employer can request an injunction if the employee disregards the restrictive covenant. The judge aims to balance the employers' interests (i.e. maintenance of clients) with those interests of the employees (i.e. free choice of employment).





8. Data Protection and Employee Privacy

8.1 How do employee data protection rights affect the employment relationship? Can an employer transfer employee data freely to other countries? In accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights, everyone has the right to respect for his/her private and family life, his/her home and his/her correspondence. Case law has shown that this article includes protection against employers. With the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), implemented in May 2018, employees' rights and protections regarding personally identifiable information is considerably expanded. Employers are required to provide their employees with information about their personal data processing in a transparent, concise and comprehensible manner that is easily accessed using clear language. Data can only be lawfully processed if and to the extent that it is either compliant with the initial purpose for which it was collected, in the legitimate interest of the business or necessary to perform the employment contract. In fact, all personal data that has been collected must be deleted once the data is no longer needed for the original purpose. Processing personal data such as ethnicity, political views, genetic information and sexual orientation is prohibited. The GDPR further requires employers to have their employee's consent for processing data. The consent must be freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous. Since all the Member States in the European Union (EU) ensure equal protection on personal privacy under the GDPR, personal data can be transferred freely within the EU. In cases of the transfer of personal data within the EU, the GDPR does not impose any additional requirement with regard to the direct applicability of GDPR. Nevertheless, when a controller engages a processor, the relationship between data controller and data processor must be governed by an agreement and is subject to the minimum criteria laid down under the GDPR in these circumstances. Only when the European Commission has decided that a third country guarantees an adequate level of data protection, or appropriate protection measures have been taken, or in single cases, is it permitted to transfer the data. Appropriate measures include Binding Corporate Rules, Standard Contractual Clauses by the Commission, approved codes of conduct or legally binding instruments between authorities. 8.2 Do employees have a right to obtain copies of any personal information that is held by their employer? Employers are obligated to keep a personnel file for their employees. Employers shall have the right to obtain confirmation from the employer as to whether or not personal data concerning him are being processed, and, where that is the case, access to the personal data, which includes the following information: the purposes of the processing; the categories of personal data concerned; and the recipients or categories of recipient to whom the personal data have been or will be disclosed. 8.3 Are employers entitled to carry out pre-employment checks on prospective employees (such as criminal record checks)? Screenings are only lawful when the employer has obtained an official authorisation. Screening an employee can only be carried out under the conditions as set forth in the GDPR. 8.4 Are employers entitled to monitor an employee's emails, telephone calls or use of an employer's computer system? Under the GDPR, employers are not justified in monitoring employee's emails, telephone calls or the use of an employer's computer system without having a legitimate aim and enhancing the proportionality to reach this aim. In ordinary circumstances, the privacy of the employee will prevail over the employer's interest when the use of the internet is monitored or logged. Only when there is a reasonable suspicion of misconduct will the employer will be entitled to observe or track what employees do with their internet connection and only for a limited period of time and if you meet the requirements of the privacy legislation. The conditions for the monitoring of employees are set out in the General Data Protection Regulation (AVG) and the AVG Implementation Act. For example, you must be able to substantiate why the monitoring of your employees is necessary and that this business interest outweighs the infringement of your employees' privacy. What is and what is not permitted can differ per case and per sector. Covert monitoring of employees Covert (deceitful) monitoring of employees is normally not permitted. As an employer, you must comply with a number of additional conditions for clandestine monitoring, in addition to the conditions for "normal" monitoring. A clear internet and e-mail protocol is desirable because it provides guidance in determining whether or not there is a violation. 8.5 Can an employer control an employee's use of social media in or outside the workplace? Employees can expect a "reasonable level" of privacy for the maintenance of personal affairs and networks at their worksite as long as this does not interfere with or disproportionally harm business interests such as costs, security risks, public relations and labour disputes. The employer may only monitor what employees do on social media if he has a legitimate reason for it and the monitoring is necessary.





9. Court Practice and Procedure

9.1 Which courts or tribunals have jurisdiction to hear employment-related complaints and what is their composition? When complaints related to the employment agreement or other employment-related disputes are in question, the District Court for civil law (rechtbank) corresponding to the location where the labour was normally executed has the competence to handle the case. In first instances, cases concerning employment will be handled by a single, cantonal judge (kantonrechter). The Court of Appeal consists of a panel with three counsellors while the High Council has her cases handled and judged on by five members of the civil law division. 9.2 What procedure applies to employment-related complaints? Is conciliation mandatory before a complaint can proceed? Does an employee have to pay a fee to submit a claim? While conciliation and mediation are widely used remedies, they are not a formal requirement before a complaint can proceed at a legal institution. The complaint can proceed by means of a formal submission. The submission contains the grounds on which the complaint is based, together with all the ancillary claims. The defendant will commonly submit a statement of defence after which the verbal hearing will follow. Besides the compensation for legal assistance, the costs that come with procedures must be paid. This concerns a standing charge that the Registrar (Clerk of the Court) charges for the procedure. 9.3 How long do employment-related complaints typically take to be decided? Dependant on whether the case is brought before the court of first instance or the UWV, 95% of the cases are decided within three months – in the first instance. 9.4 Is it possible to appeal against a first instance decision and if so, how long do such appeals usually take? The first instance verdict, decision or judgment is open for appeal. An appeal must be filed within three months (four weeks in case of summary proceedings). The appeal procedure takes approximately four to six months.

