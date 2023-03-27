This amendment thus places the responsibility on the user undertaking to ensure that the temporary employment agencies it uses comply with their legal requirements and obligations.

The work is now considered to be provided to the user undertaking under an employment contract of indefinite duration.

The work is considered to be provided to the temporary employment agency under an employment contract of indefinite duration

3.1. Invalidity of a contract concluded by a temporary employment agency that is not authorised to carry out its activities

3.2. Successive contracts for use of temporary workers

Once the maximum duration of a contract for the use of temporary workers has been reached, it is forbidden for a temporary or fixed-term worker to succeed to the same post before the expiry of a period equal to one third of the duration of the contract, including extensions. Any breach of this rule constitutes a serious administrative offence.