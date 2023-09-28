Colombia's tech industry is booming, and companies from all over the world are starting to take notice. Tech education and innovation in the country are starting to rise with universities making efforts to better their programs. It's no wonder many foreign companies are gaining notable interest in hiring software developers in Colombia and hiring tech talent in Colombia.

If you're interested in hiring remotely, it could benefit your business to use an employer of record in Colombia.

With a large pool of highly educated and talented professionals, and an ever-growing tech sector Colombia is quickly becoming a popular destination for companies looking to hire tech talent.

If you're considering hiring software developers in Colombia, here are 5 tips to help you find the right candidates and build a successful team:

1 – Define your needs and requirements for hiring tech talent in Colombia

Before you start hiring or looking for potential team members, it's important to clearly define your needs and requirements for the specific roles you're looking for.

A well-organized process will help you narrow down the best candidates and filter out unfit ones to save up valuable time.

This includes the skills and experience you're looking for, the level of English proficiency required, and any other criteria that are important for your project or team.

By having a clear understanding of what you're looking for, you'll save time and resources.

2 – Use online job platforms to hire software developers in Colombia

This should be a standard for anyone looking to hire, especially in a foreign country.

Online job platforms are the most popular way for Colombians to find remote jobs; LinkedIn and Glassdoor are great for hiring in any part of the world, while Computrabajo is specific to the Colombian market.

These platforms allow you to post job openings, search for candidates, and connect with potential hires.

When posting your job opening, be sure to include detailed information about the position, including the skills and experience required, as well as the salary range and any other benefits or perks you're offering.

One great idea is to include a "day in the life" section so job seekers understand what specific tasks they will be doing in the role.

3 – Leverage your network

Colombian business culture is largely based on friendly relationships, and building trust over time.

As such, networking and finding trusting relationships with different people in the tech sector are really important.

Attend local tech events, conferences, meetups, and connect with other professionals in the industry. You could meet tech professionals that can recommend the best talent, or even find your ideal hire directly!

You can also reach out to top universities (Universidad de Los Andes, Universidad Nacional, and Universidad Javeriana are the most notable) to connect with recent graduates and upcoming talent.

The sooner you build a network of trusted professionals the better you'll do.

4 – Consider cultural fit

Cultural fit is an important consideration when hiring anywhere in the world, but it's vital when hiring software developers in Colombia; depending on where you're looking, the work culture can be very similar or vary greatly from your own.

Inland cities like Medellín and Bogotá are more formal in their work culture, whereas coastal cities like Cartagena tend to have a more relaxed and informal way of work; none is better than the other, but one might adjust better to your specific needs.

It's important to look for candidates who align with your company's culture and values, as well as those who have a good understanding of the local business culture.

When interviewing candidates, be sure to ask questions that help you assess their fit with your team and company culture.

Keep in mind what IT Colombian professionals value the most when looking for Hiring Tech Talent in Colombia

5 – Look for soft skills

While technical skills are important, soft skills are also a key consideration when hiring tech talent in Colombia.

Look for candidates who have strong communication skills, can work well in a team, are assertive, and are adaptable and open to learning new things.

Soft skills are often what sets top performers apart from the rest, so it's important to evaluate candidates on both technical and non-technical abilities.

Hiring tech talent in Colombia is made easy with these tips

Hiring tech talent in Colombia can be a great way to build a strong and competitive team, and it can be a great investment for companies looking to expand their business in Latin America.

Competitive pricing, a strong educational system, and extremely qualified professionals make hiring software developers in Colombia a great choice.

By following these tips, you'll be able to find the right candidates and build, and hopefully retain a successful tech team that can help your company grow and thrive.

With a clear understanding of how hiring processes work in the country, you'll be able to navigate the Colombian tech industry with confidence and find the talent that you need.

Originally published 27 March 2023 | Updated on: 29 August 2023

