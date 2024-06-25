Qatar Introduces New Real Estate Registration Law

The Qatari Ministry of Justice confirmed that Law No. (5) of 2024 on Real Estate Registration, which introduces digital property registration for the first time in Qatar, was brought into force on 4 April.

The most significant reform of real estate registration since Law No. 14 of 1964, the new Law is in line with the government's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, which identified real estate as a critical pillar in the countries efforts to diversify its economy beyond the traditional oil and gas sector.

The Law includes comprehensive and substantial measures to improve real estate services provided to the public. These include registration, record keeping, document generation, updating of real estate registration data, processing of applications for registration, objections and arbitration of property rights for unregistered properties and those expropriated for public purposes.

Under the new legislation, digital copies, procedures, requests and transactions carried out electronically will have the same legal validity as paper originals.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which was set up last year, is actively working to develop the Real Estate Platform, in coordination with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), to enhance its capabilities to provide accurate data on available properties.

The first phase of Platform development involves the provision of data and information to individuals and investors, including transactions and occupancy volumes. The second phase will include electronic linking between government agencies, and the third phase will offer full-functioning real estate services.

RERA chairman Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli said the procedures included in the Law will facilitate buying and selling transactions, both for Qataris and foreign investors, and will support developers in implementing major real estate projects.

The new Law, he said, will also provide the optimal framework for off-plan sales and will improve the investment environment by providing clear data for investors in transactions in respect of rulings or charges against real estate.

The MoJ is in the process of drafting regulations and executive rulings in support of the new Law to finalise the procedures necessary to implement the new law's provisions.

