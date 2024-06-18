Updated Legal Commentary On The Norwegian Outdoor Recreation Act

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our firm provides legal assistance to a range of private and public entities dealing with cases under the Norwegian Outdoor Recreation Act, focusing particularly on the right of public access in coastal zones. This topic has gained increased relevance recently as numerous municipalities around the Oslo Fjord and across the country have either launched or intensified their coastal zone projects, often in conjunction with enforcement actions under the Planning and Building Act.

The commentary offers a thorough analysis of the distinctions between private land (innmark) and public land (utmark), the specifics of the right of passage, the right to stay, and the right to harvest, as well as the rights of landowners to install signs, barriers, fences, and other obstructions on their property.

The commentary is accessible through the Karnov addition in Lovdata.

