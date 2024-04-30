Malta, nestled in the middle of the Mediterranean, is home to a thriving real estate industry, catering to both local and foreign clients. Offering a variety of investment options including rental investment, second homes, or purely speculative. Malta's favourable geographical location, robust legislative framework, and intriguing history make it a popular destination for individuals looking to embark on a real estate investment or relocation journey.

This comprehensive guide offers an in-depth analysis of the intricacies of the Maltese real estate market. Giving a comprehensive understanding of the legal frameworks, procedures, and distinctive elements that set Malta apart as an exceptional place to live and invest. To get you started, we simplify the details on Special Designated Areas (SDAs) and how to acquire an Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permit, if needed. These topics are essential for people interested in Malta's unique real estate opportunities and the Maltese residential property market. Malta's expat population is on the rise, with the population increasing both as a result of EU and non-EU citizens who has chosen Malta as their primary or secondary home. Malta offers various relocation solutions for individuals from all around the world. These include; the Malta Nomad Residence Permit (MNRP), the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), and Malta's Citizenship by Investment Regulations, all of which require the lease or purchase of immovable property in Malta.

Whether you're a seasoned investor searching for your next project, a first-time buyer thinking of a Mediterranean retreat, or simply looking to relocate to Malta, this guide will provide you with the ability and assurance you need to successfully navigate and negotiate the Maltese real estate market.

SPECIAL DESIGNATED AREAS (SDAs)

Special Designated Area (SDA) status is given to qualifying projects situated in specified locations where both EU and non-EU nationals are permitted to acquire immovable property without the requirement of a permit and with the possibility of renting out such property to third parties for rental income and long-term capital appreciation. SDA properties are valued for their desired characteristics and privileged settings, making them luxurious and in high demand.

SDAs typically provide a range of sizes and luxury levels for residential properties, including studio apartments, two-to-three-bedroom units, penthouses, and possibly stand-alone units. Many SDA developments and projects (either at a cost or included) provide access to shared facilities such as a gym, swimming pools, spa facilities, concierge service, internal or external gardens and courtyards, as well as other amenities. Some SDA projects even provide gorgeous landscaping and private parking facilities that may be exclusively accessible to owners and residents. SDAs frequently also have direct access to commercial areas and shopping malls, like those at Tigne in Sliema and the Shoreline in Kalkara.

SDA residences normally enjoy stunning views of the surrounding coast or landside and would include the option for the unit to be impeccably finished to the highest standards and personal preferences of the buyer. SDA projects and residential units are designed for those who seek comfort, value, and quality of life.

One of the many advantages of owning an SDA property in Malta is that non-Maltese and non-EU investors are not restricted to the number of SDA properties they may own, and also not restricted from the option to rent out their newly owned SDA property.

Non-EU nationals or EU nationals (incl. Maltese citizens) who have not lived continuously in Malta for the preceding five years may only purchase one non-SDA property as their principal residence, subject to the requirement of obtaining an Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permit in Malta. Any other non-SDA property purchases would be subject to certain conditions that would need to be examined and vetted on a case-by-case basis. Furthermore, any property purchased under an AIP cannot be rented out.

Whether you are an EU citizen who has resided in Malta for 5 years or not, the option to invest in an SDA property in Malta might offer you the freedom, privacy, and luxurious lifestyle that you want, or the possibility of generating an attractive rental income and long-term capital appreciation on your real estate investment.

Applying for an AIP

When purchasing immovable property in Malta, there are several steps and considerations to keep in mind. Firstly, you need to identify the property you wish to purchase and enter into a promissory sale agreement with the seller. This preliminary agreement includes paying a deposit, subject to certain conditions, such as property searches, confirming ownership, and the right of transfer by the vendor.

After entering into the Promissory Sale Agreement, you will need to apply for an Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permit. To do this, you need to download the relevant application form for individuals or companies/bodies of persons and attach a copy of the Promissory Sale Agreement.

When the AIP permit application is accurate and complete, the AIP section will process the application and aim to issue the permit within 35 days. If you have any queries or issues with the application, it is important to raise them with the AIP Section immediately. When applying, you will need to include two passport-sized photos, a copy of the promise of sale, and a photocopy of your passport biometric page.

A fee of €233 for the AIP permit must be paid and is not dependent on the property's value.

It is important to note that non-residents must meet minimum property values to qualify for an AIP permit. These values are updated annually and currently, the minimum price is €143,410 for a residential property/maisonette and €247,701 for any other immovable property.

Upon obtaining the AIP permit, there are certain conditions that need to be fulfilled. These include using the property for residential purposes and submitting a copy of the notarial final deed to the AIP section after its publication. Additionally, immovable property cannot be sold in part or split into more than one dwelling house. If you acquire property through an AIP permit, it must be used for residential purposes and cannot be rented out.

Generally, non-residents are allowed to purchase only one immovable property in Malta, unless it is situated in a Designated Special Area. It is important to note that any person who is a non-resident and wishes to acquire immovable property in Malta must apply for an AIP permit. These steps and considerations are essential when purchasing immovable property in Malta. It's imperative to obtain legal guidance from experts such as Attard Baldacchino to guarantee compliance when purchasing real estate.

Get in touch with us for individualized advice and support during the purchasing process of a property.

Expenses related to the purchase of property.

Expenses to consider:

Stamp Duty Charges : When signing the Promise of Sale, which is a preliminary agreement, pay 1% of the stamp duty tax. Pay the remaining 4% of the Stamp Duty tax when signing the Final Deed.

: When signing the Promise of Sale, which is a preliminary agreement, pay 1% of the stamp duty tax. Pay the remaining 4% of the Stamp Duty tax when signing the Final Deed. Notary Charge s: These charges are payable upon completion of the sale and usually consist of 1% to 3% of the total transaction price.

s: These charges are payable upon completion of the sale and usually consist of 1% to 3% of the total transaction price. Research and Registration Fees : Be sure to budget approximately €600 for these expenses. These fees cover property searches and registration processes.

: Be sure to budget approximately €600 for these expenses. These fees cover property searches and registration processes. Architect's Surveys (if required): Budget for potential expense of an architect's inspection, particularly if a bank loan is being sought. An architect's survey typically costs about €500.

It's important to remember that these amounts are estimates and might vary based on the particular property and conditions.

Purchasing timeline:

Step 1: Pay 1% Stamp Duty upon signing the Promise of Sale, along with a 10% downpayment.

Step 2: Any additional payment plan when agreed upon.

Step 3: Pay the remaining 90% or outstanding balance at the signing of the Final Deed, along with the outstanding 4% stamp duty tax.

Step 4: Consider any additional fees, such as annual ground rent fees if the property is not a freehold.

Keep in mind that agency fees are typically covered by the seller. Also, there may be a professional fee if you opt to have representation through Power of Attorney for the signing of the Promise of Sale and the final deed.

For detailed and accurate information regarding expenses and payment timelines, contact a qualified professional to receive more information.

Freehold & Non-Freehold

When considering property ownership in Malta, it is important to have an understanding about the distinction between freehold and non-freehold properties as well as the concept of ground rent.

When a property is freehold, it means that the owner has complete and unrestricted ownership of the land and the property on it. The owner has the right to use, sell, rent, or modify the property as they prefer without any limitations. On the other hand, non-freehold properties are subject to ground rent, which means that the land on which the property is built is owned by a third party known as the ground rent owner. The ground rent owner has the legal right to charge an annual fee, commonly referred to as ground rent. Ground rent is typically a relatively small amount, often established in the original agreement when a property is being developed.

In Malta, a non-freehold property can be converted to freehold ownership. For the buyer to purchase the freehold interest, negotiations must be undertaken with the owner of the ground rent. Depending on factors such as the property's market value and the ground rent, the cost of switching to freehold may vary.

There are several advantages to becoming a freehold owner. First, there is no longer a requirement to pay ground rent fees annually. As the owner of freehold property, you are in total control and have the freedom to alter the property as you wish without getting approval from external parties. Furthermore, freehold homes typically attract a higher asking price and considered more appealing to potential purchasers, which will increase the long-term capital growth on your real estate investment.

For additional information on turning a non-freehold property to a freehold property, professional advice and guidance will support you throughout the process, since costs and procedures differ for every property.

LIST OF SDA's:

Gzira, Metropolis M-Towers

The groundbreaking Metropolis M-Towers & Plaza in Gzira is a complex of residential and commercial buildings, shops, and recreational areas arranged around a lively central plaza. With its unique M-Towers, the Metropolis is expected to be completed by 2027 and become a famous landmark. The building is made up of the 33-story North Tower, the 27-story East Tower, and the 13-story South Tower. There will be 733 parking spaces in the underground parking structure, allowing easy access to the abovementioned apartments, offices, shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Two towers featuring rooftop restaurants and helipads will enhance the development's exclusivity.

The Metropolis, occupying 9,700 square meters, has plenty of office space, and its 4,265 square meters of public open space make it feel lively and welcoming. To meet the shopping needs of the residents, a supermarket and showroom are included in the 4,275 square meters of retail space. Furthermore, 970 square meters of space is devoted to catering businesses that provide a range of dining possibilities. With 110 residential units altogether, there are plenty of options to choose from in this development.

Residents of Metropolis will enjoy the finest in comfort and convenience due to a variety of outstanding facilities. The Metropolis Plaza provides training facilities, a spa, a swimming pool, and shops for catering and retail.

Kalkara, The Shoreline Residences

The Shoreline Residences at Smart City offer an excellent location near the charming village of Kalkara, which is situated in the stunning southern region of Malta within a Special Designated Area.

Smart City is quickly becoming a hub for tech companies, entrepreneurs, and inventors. Numerous information technology companies call the complex home, providing residents with an environment that is both dynamic and cutting-edge. The Shoreline Residences also offer a range of amenities, such as dining establishments, bars, and recreational areas, to give residents a vibrant and enjoyable living.

One of The Shoreline Residences' greatest features is the breathtaking views of the waterfront. Locals can take in the breathtaking Maltese coastline and the beauty of their surroundings. The convenience of having shops and other amenities close by adds even more appeal and utility to living in this exceptional community.

Madliena, Medliena Village

The quiet village of Madliena Village is situated on a hillside next to Gharghur, only ten minutes from the busy towns of Sliema and St. Julian's. Carlo Schembri designed 85 spacious apartments with an emphasis on expansive patios, stunning views, and thoughtful planning, ensuring the privacy and peace of the residence.

Every home in Madliena Village has been built to extravagant specifications, showcasing a commitment to quality and meticulous attention to detail. Given that the beach is only a short stroll away, residents may enjoy a tranquil Mediterranean lifestyle.

Nestled away in a valley, it provides both privacy and security. Residents have access to a large common swimming pool, underground parking, and immaculately maintained private gardens. The secure neighbourhood offers a peaceful, sophisticated, and cosy way of life, making it the ideal retreat for anyone seeking luxurious living.

Manoel Island

One of Malta's newest and biggest projects will be the development of Manoel Island. The proposal includes 323 residential units total among the three residential clusters in the proposed development. Extensive landscaping designs have been created with public open spaces in mind, as well as the addition of residential buildings. These plans include the marina promenade, the Bovile route, and an impressive 10,000 square meter indigenous garden located at the island's entrance.

As part of its commitment to protecting open spaces, the development plans to create 186,000 square meters of open space on the island. Notably, an 80,000 square meter natural glacis park will surround Fort Manoel, harmoniously fusing history and nature. In accordance with the terms of the permit, MIDI has also committed to reconstructing the historic Bovile route and restoring the remaining portion of the Bovile wall. This path leads from the waterfront to the Cattleshed, the oldest standing structure on Manoel Island, and is a reminder of the island's past, evoking memories of the cattle being taken to quarantine.

The marina promenade will feature the original waterfront wall in its design, which is an exciting development. This feature was discovered during exploratory excavations and offered insight into a historical aspect not originally included in the outline permit.

The development features a car park facility with an above-ground clubhouse to suit residents' needs. The addition of a gym, a swimming pool, and padel courts will further enhance the opulent living environment.

All things considered, the complete planning application shows MIDI's dedication to a carefully planned and ecologically conscious development on Manoel Island, guaranteeing a harmonious integration of luxury living areas with the island's rich cultural history.

Marsascala, Ta' Monita Residence

Ta' Monita is an upmarket residential development located in the charming town of Marsascala on the southern coast of Malta. This is the perfect position for easy access to the airport and your gateway to a quiet life near the Mediterranean Sea. One of Ta' Monita's primary features is its stunning private pool, which provides residents with an opulent and peaceful atmosphere. Additionally, visitors can take leisurely walks or swim at the waterfront, which is just five minutes' walk from the residences.

With 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, Ta' Monita offers a variety of apartments and penthouses arranged around a traditional square. The property features subterranean parking, manicured pathways, and a serene hillside retreat. Among the well-known attractions in the area, Ta' Monita provides residents with a peaceful sanctuary, thanks to its breathtaking sea views. Being one of the few Special Designated Areas where apartments with access to a pool and a sea view can be found for less than €230,000, Ta' Monita stands out for its affordability. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone searching for a luxurious yet affordable location to live in Malta.

Mellieha, Southridge

Located only 400 meters from Mellieha's town center, Southridge has several luxurious apartments. These large, approximately 200 square meter residences have open floor plans, patios, and stunning views. Due to its excellent position, the development is close to numerous facilities, including beaches, retail malls, cafés, bars, and the Cirkewwa ferry station.

Southridge offers a variety of various sized apartments and penthouses with luxurious finishes, all of which are intended to provide a refined living environment.

Apart from the upscale eating establishments, retail stores, pubs, and beaches in the vicinity, many projects that have been classified as Special Designated Areas are in development, which points out the possibility of further luxurious housing options in Malta's northern region.

Mellieha, Tas-Sellum Residence

Just 50 meters from the sea, the Tas-Sellum apartments in Mellieha, Malta, offer modern, spacious living arrangements. From their own balconies or terraces, many of these apartments offer amazing sea views. The three swimming pools in the family-friendly complex are surrounded by plenty of space for enjoyment and relaxation. The atmosphere is enhanced by well-kept gardens with trees, flowers, and shrubs. With daily housekeeping and round-the-clock on-site security, residents of the Tas-Sellum apartments can relax and enjoy the luxurious interior design. Furthermore, Mellieha Bay, Malta's largest beach, is easily accessible and provides a beautiful coastal experience.

Mriehel, Quad Business Towers

The Quad Business Towers are a desirable corporate complex situated in the heart of Malta. This 19-story building with 44,000 square meters of commercial space offers a vibrant and dynamic environment for businesses to thrive. The intelligent architecture of the Quad Business Towers seamlessly combines green areas with modern buildings and the natural environment. To satisfy the diverse needs of its residents, it provides a wide range of services and amenities.

One of the facilities in the complex is a shopping mall, which makes it convenient for both residents and employees. The workout centre provides working parents with a space to prioritize their well-being, while the on-site daycare centre provides a useful substitute. This property's appeal is further enhanced by a variety of shopping enterprises and a grassy play area.

For convenient accessibility, the Quad Business Towers offer a designated parking space with amenities that cater to the needs of all users, including those with impairments. The building also offers professional spaces where companies can host seminars, conferences, and networking events. Meetings and gatherings are the main uses for these areas.

Apart from its commercial endeavours, The Quad provides a residential community that attracts those seeking an elegant, city-centred way of life. The apartments in the complex are tucked away among numerous charming piazzas and a sizable, exquisitely landscaped outdoor area. Conveniently located near residents' homes are first-rate transit, upscale amenities, and a wide range of recreational options.

The Quad Business Towers are the ideal option for anyone searching for a stylish and energetic environment in the heart of Malta. It is a mixed-use development that combines a bustling business district with luxurious residential living. The Quad provides an exciting atmosphere for business and pleasure because of its opulent amenities, well-designed spaces, and convenient location.

Naxxar, Targa square

One of Malta's newest Special Designated Area (SDA) projects in development, Targa Square offers a unique and appealing investment opportunity. Situated in Targa's urban village, this development blends modern design, simplicity, and a lively community atmosphere.

Targa Square, which includes retail, residential, and recreational areas all within walking distance, is expected to develop into a thriving and popular destination. This complex will have townhouses, penthouses, and apartments among its opulent real estate options. These beautifully designed apartments will feature large floor plans, premium finishes, and breathtaking views of the surroundings. The emphasis on contemporary design and functionality guarantees residents an excellent standard of living.

Rabat, Verdala terraces

Welcome to Verdala Terraces, an exclusive community of 87 luxurious residences. There is a variety of exquisite one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and panoramic mansions that are thoughtfully distributed throughout the Royal Mansions and the Grand Mansions. Every house has an elegant finish and a great range of sizes, designs, and orientations. Certain properties include private pools, which ensure luxury for those opting for custom comfort.

The Verdala Terraces' include 5-star amenities and services. Luxurious features, services, and facilities have been carefully chosen to guarantee the highest standards of seclusion, safety, and opulence. This is an ideal starting point for exploring the vibrant cultural hubs of Mdina and Rabat. Experience these fascinating towns' rich history, customs, and folklore by getting fully immersed in them.

Enjoy the dynamic ambiance of the bustling piazzas in the village center, stroll along the charming streets, and take in the lovely townhouses. Verdala Terraces offers a unique way of life where tradition meets luxury.

Sliema, Fort Cambridge

Situated in the centre of Sliema, Fort Cambridge offers a distinctive location that blends the ease of city life with the peace and quiet of a marine setting. Situated on the peaceful Tigne Peninsula, this development provides a tranquil haven while being surrounded by the soothing presence of the sea.

Fort Cambridge, created by a well-known architectural team, has a modern aesthetic with plenty of natural light. The development does not have any commercial elements since its main goal is to provide a peaceful living area. This guarantees a calm and comfortable atmosphere for people who appreciate peace and serenity. The restoration of the old fort at the base of the development lends a touch of history and beauty to the surroundings, and the integration of green measures further increases the eco-friendly attractiveness of the complex.

Residents at Fort Cambridge may take pleasure in purpose-built, flawlessly completed apartments with unmatched sea views. Whether they live in duplexes, flats, or penthouses, locals are provided with a chic and secure living space that pays homage to the area's rich past. The close proximity to some of the island's best dining establishments and shopping centers further increases the convenience and allure of living in this upscale property.

For those looking for an extraordinary living experience in Sliema, Fort Cambridge provides a special combination of luxury, comfort, and solitude with its ideal position on the Tigne Peninsula, luxurious finishes, and breathtaking ocean views.

Sliema, Fortina apartments

Situated on the Tigné Sea Front in Sliema, Fortina Redevelopment Project is an award-winning establishment owned by Fortina Investments Ltd. Covering more than 60,000 square meters, this private development consists of a multifunctional complex with 1400 square meters of commercial office space, 67 innovative residential apartments, a luxurious five-star hotel with 183 rooms, three restaurants, and a large public pedestrian square.

Residents of the Fortina luxury living complex will be able to make use of these facilities at discounted membership rates. These include a spa, fitness area, specialised dining areas and restaurants, lido and pool areas, parking facilities, 24-hour security, food and beverage service, and lastly, housekeeping service.

Known for its unique landscape and architectural elements, which have made it a popular tourist destination and a thriving commercial hub,. The Fortina Redevelopment Project has breathtaking seascapes and is located in an excellent location. There are a lot of activities available in the, from business endeavours and sightseeing to relaxing on the beach, diving, shopping, and enjoying an assortment of cuisines. In a prime location, the Fortina Redevelopment Project offers an exceptional living experience. The apartments range from 209 square meters to 309 square meters.

Sliema, Tigne Point Residence

Located on a peninsula with incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea and the ancient capital city of Valletta, Tigne Point is one of the most sought-after residences in Malta. Situated in Sliema, this prime location provides easy access to some of the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment the island has to offer.

Tigne Point is a development with a variety of health amenities, swimming pools, and a sophisticated, opulent environment. Nestled along the coastline, The Residences at Tigne Point provide unparalleled vistas, beautifully crafted private gardens, an underground parking garage, and a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere. Additionally, homeowners have access to a sports club and clubhouse within this private community. This offers residents a desirable position in one of Malta's most prominent districts.

Three developments, designated Q1, Q2, and Q3, are situated here.

Malta is home to a 13-story building including luxurious apartments and penthouses that is part of the Q1 phase of the Tigné Point Development. Q1 is located nearest to the shoreline offering stunning views of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in the Special Designated Area of Sliema, this is a highly sought-after apartment complex with luxurious finishes.

Q2 is the epitome of contemporary beach living because of its distinct location directly on the water's edge. Because of its breathtaking panoramic sea views, Q2 is the ideal choice for people searching for luxurious lodging in Malta. The Tigné Point development by MIDI Plc has reached its ultimate stage with the completion of this residential and public realm project. Q2, created by LOM, epitomizes modern living in a desirable neighbourhood.

Q3, in construction and will be a residential tower inside the Tigné Point Development, is situated within 7,000 square meters of exquisitely planted public space, which encompasses the historic Garden Battery. Built with a stepped form to optimize views of the Mediterranean Sea and Valletta, Q3 offers spacious penthouse terraces, each with a private pool. Enjoying expansive windows and great floor-to-ceiling heights, the 63 apartments in Q3 provide tenants with a bright and open atmosphere.

St Julian's, Mercury Suites

The remarkable construction project by Zaha Hadid Architects features a tasteful fusion of modern and historical architectural elements. The project's main feature is the exquisitely restored 19th-century historic structure in the middle of the property, which is contrasted with the striking 33-story residential tower. The development's appeal will be further enhanced by the opulent 5-star ME by Melia hotel located on the tower's platform.

The Mercury Suites provide tenants with an amazing living experience, skillfully built to blend in with the graceful lines of the nearby Mercury Towers. These residences feature glass terraces that allow an abundance of natural light and warmth while also offering breathtaking views.

There are many opulent facilities available to Mercury Suites residents. The ideal environment for enjoyment and relaxation is created by the several swimming pools, which include a large outdoor pool. A flawless living experience is further ensured with a dedicated 24-hour concierge service, on-site security, cleaning, and maintenance services.

In the middle of the bustling complex, the garden rooftop provides a peaceful haven for those in search of peace and quiet. The complex also has a wide variety of shops and restaurants, so residents may enjoy a world of convenience and excellent cuisine.

St Julian's, Mercury Towers

The famous Zaha Hadid Architects created the Mercury Towers, which are located in the centre of Paceville and provide a distinctive living idea to Malta. This architectural wonder provides a variety of outstanding facilities and features and climbs to an astonishing 33 levels.

The 19th-century Mercury House, which has been carefully renovated, forms a component of the development and gives the contemporary complex a hint of historical beauty. In addition to the residential apartments, there is a five-star hotel on site that offers first-rate lodging for tourists.

A variety of services and facilities are available to Mercury Towers residents. These provide a hassle-free living environment and include a concierge, security, cleaning, and maintenance services available around the clock. In addition to the restaurant, rooftop bar, jogging track, gym, and swimming pools, the rooftop garden offers a tranquil haven for relaxation and socialization.

With its stunning mid-height twist and horizon swimming pool that offers breathtaking vistas, Zaha Hadid's design flawlessly combines the modern 31-story Tower with the old Mercury House architecture. Mercury Towers provides a dynamic and energetic urban setting with a combination of offices, residential flats, and a bustling open plaza with retail stores and coffee cafes. A sizable 400-space public parking lot also offers convenience for both locals and tourists.

There's no denying that the Mercury Towers project will eventually rank among Malta's most desirable residences. This property in Malta's vibrant Paceville district, offers a unique living experience for individuals looking for something genuinely exceptional thanks to its distinctive architecture, first-rate facilities, and convenient location.

St Julians, Ora Residences

ORA marks the exciting debut of a world-class green development, introducing a better way of living on the Maltese Islands. The project is divided into two parts: ORA East, which is 17 stories high, and ORA West, which is 18 stories high, including a Sky Villa Rooftop Pool.

Impressively, the property has 167 car spaces, 212 car lockups, 511 car lockups, and 1000 car spaces that are open to the public. The development, over 7000 square meters in size, features open plazas and an 850 square meter botanic garden to create a lively and natural setting. A five-star Hard Rock Hotel with 385 rooms is a luxurious addition that is perfectly integrated into the development. The property also includes a large 25,000 square-meter shopping centre with shops and restaurants. The largest wellness centre in Malta, with a 3,300 square meter gym and spa, is waiting for those who enjoy wellness. There is a beach club, 12 restaurants serving exquisite cuisine, and a conveniently located 2,000 square meter supermarket for residents to enjoy.

Elegant finishing touches such as wooden parquet flooring, air conditioning, underfloor heating, doors, apertures, bathrooms, and designer intelligent lighting are included in every residence within ORA. To accommodate personal tastes, the residences offer three distinct finishing styles: contemporary, modern, and classic modern. With a mix of 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, this modern 5-unit floor was created with comfort and convenience in mind. A unique touch of luxury is added by the five garden residences on the ground floor, each with a private pool. The ORA development offers a cutting-edge way of life with an emphasis on luxury, sustainability, and unparalleled amenities.

St Julian's, Pender Gardens

Prestigious and self-contained, Pender Gardens is ideally located in the highly sought-after St. Julians neighborhood and provides its inhabitants with total convenience and security. Pender Gardens perfectly captures the spirit of a dream development in the perfect location, with its gorgeous piazza and car-free atmosphere.

Pender Gardens offers a variety of apartment types, including studios, one- and two-bedrooms, and all have square, contemporary layouts. Residents may enjoy outdoor areas from the private terraces included in many of the residences. Viewings of the show apartments are welcome, providing interested parties with a chance to personally experience the elegance and caliber of this distinguished project.

This development offers a blend of open spaces, modern and contemporary living, with large living areas. The complex has a shared plaza, which fosters a lively and sociable environment. Residents can easily access the beach, cultural hubs, tourist attractions, upscale dining establishments, and retail stores.

Pender Gardens is a great option for anybody searching for a posh and practical place to live in St Julians since it provides the best of both worlds, whether you're looking for a chic metropolitan lifestyle or a tranquil getaway.

St. Julian's, Portomaso Development.

Located in the esteemed St Julian's area, Portomaso is a large and distinctive waterfront development that is among the most exclusive and luxurious locations in Malta. A stunning three-basin, 110-berth yacht marina, the esteemed 5-star Hilton Malta hotel, a beach club, a health and leisure centre, an office tower, a conference centre, and a variety of shops and restaurants are all included in the Portomaso design.

The beachfront apartments and penthouses in Portocentremaso, the majority of which feature breathtaking views of the marina and private pools, are available for purchase. The complex has a lovely promenade and elaborately designed gardens that provide a calm ambience with mainly limited automobile traffic, giving residents and guests a safe and tranquil environment.

Because of its ideal location, Portomaso is an excellent investment opportunity, with houses appreciating in value quickly and providing strong rental yields. A yacht marina, some of the best restaurants on the island, upscale shops and retail establishments all contribute to the lively environment that surrounds the development. Portomaso is an excellent choice if you're looking for an upscale and exclusive lifestyle in the centre of St. Julian's. It offers a special blend of waterfront living, first-rate facilities, and a vibrant neighborhood.

St Julian's, Portomaso Laguna.

For those with an eye for luxury, Portomaso Laguna offers a unique chance to purchase residences in the most sought-after area of the prestigious Portomaso complex. Located in the bustling center of St Julians, these opulent homes provide an unmatched living experience inside one of Malta's most prominent neighborhoods.

The Portomaso Laguna is 7,300 square meters and the 44 apartments include large living and dining areas, a fully equipped kitchen, a guest bathroom, a laundry room, and two double bedrooms with onsuite bathroom. Stepping out onto the spacious front terrace, residents have easy access to the neighboring pools and may enjoy a leisurely swim whenever they'd like.

Encircled by a charming yacht marina, Portomaso is known as one of Malta's most upscale and private locations. With close access to some of the island's best restaurants, upmarket shops, and upscale retail establishments, residents may enjoy a sophisticated lifestyle in the heart of a bustling waterfront neighborhood.

Vittoriosa (Cottonera), St Angelo Mansions

The facility is an essential part of the waterfront revitalization project in Vittoriosa, also known as Birgu, which is a worldwide development. Encircled by structures with historical significance dating back to the Knights of Malta era, the area will eventually include an international yacht marina, a high-end hotel and spa, a casino, and many high-end dining establishments. Numerous of these improvements have already been implemented, resulting in a smooth fusion of traditional charm and modern elegance.

Located between Vittoriosa and Fort St. Angelo, the facility provides unmatched views of Grand Harbour and its opulent superyachts. Impressive Fort St. Angelo and the apartments are connected by an incredible projector, overlooking the 'Menqa', or moat, on the third side. Residents have easy access to a wide range of dining and shopping options because of the many restaurants, museums, and village stores that are conveniently located within walking distance.

The complex's ten apartment blocks each have a separate elevator and private entrance, providing tenants with private parking and personal access. The bottom level parking lot has plenty of spaces for residents to park, offering quick and safe parking possibilities.

In conclusion, Vittoriosa's waterfront rehabilitation project's complex is proof of the tasteful blending of the past and present. This property offers an amazing living experience because of its ideal position, beautiful vistas, and proximity to many landmarks.

Xemxija, Mistra Heights

One of the newest Special Designated Area (SDA) projects under development in Malta is known as the Mistra Heights. Because of its SDA status, it is a desirable investment for people wishing to buy real estate in a premium project located a highly desirable district.

The Mistra height project has not been officially approved yet, but will be located in Mistra Heights, Xemxija, and offers a prime location near some of the island's breathtaking beaches and crystal-clear waters. The complex will feature beautifully designed interiors, state-of-the-art amenities, and luxurious apartments and penthouses with breath-taking sea views. For non-residents looking to invest in real estate in Malta, Mistra Heights greatly expands the possibilities.

Gozo, Fort Chambray

Nestled up among the ruins of Fort Chambray, these residences provide an unusual way of life. Beautiful views of the sea, Mgarr harbor, and the beautiful island of Malta may be seen from the fortunate position of these residences.

The open-plan living rooms of the Fort Chambray residences make the most of available light and space, creating an inviting and pleasant atmosphere. There are private walks, villas, terraced houses, and residences available, each with a distinct beauty of its own. A few of the villas are even equipped with private pools, giving residents a luxurious and exclusive hideaway in their home.

Additionally, there is a beautiful, shared pool area within the complex that is only accessible by residents. This wonderful pool area offers a peaceful and attractive environment for leisure activities and relaxation, adding to the majesty and charm of Fort Chambray.

Fort Chambray, which was first built by the Knights of St. John, has undergone careful renovation and development to become a premium residential neighborhood. This ancient stronghold has been painstakingly restored to combine its opulent history with contemporary living. The product is a group of sophisticated and elegantly designed apartments and penthouses.

In summary, Fort Chambray offers a distinctive and upscale living option inside a historically significant building. With its stunning panoramas, luxurious residences, and serene environs, it genuinely provides an exceptional and in-demand lifestyle.

Gozo, Kempinski Residences

The stunning Kempinski Residences are on the alluring island of Gozo and provide luxurious villas and apartments that suit private and serviced needs. At Kempinski Residences, residents may live extravagantly and make use of a wide range of facilities and services.

A professional concierge service is available at the exclusive Kempinski Residences to make sure that residents' requirements and wishes are carefully handled. There are plenty of options for rest and renewal for residents, who also have access to the spa, conference rooms, and private recreational areas. The renowned Kempinski Hotel, a reputable name that represents five-star quality and hospitality, is effortlessly blended with the Kempinski Residences, which is situated in the old town of San Lawrence. Being a component of the hotel, the homes enjoy the superior standards and first-rate service offered to both foreign and domestic guests.

The apartments provide a range of choices, including luxurious penthouses and one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Every apartment has an amazing layout and is painstakingly constructed to offer an opulent lifestyle. The premises are assured to provide inhabitants with a peaceful and comfortable atmosphere by guaranteeing their privacy and security. In addition, The Kempinski Residences include all the comforts of full service, such as fine dining options, spa treatments, and a fitness facility. Residents are provided a hassle-free investment opportunity, allowing the hotel to manage and rent out their apartments.

In conclusion, the medieval village setting of Kempinski Resiences, offers a remarkable living experience. Residents may fully embrace a lifestyle of luxury and pleasure thanks to the building's opulent architecture, exceptional services, and accessibility to top-notch facilities.

Gozo, Vista Point

Vista Point, which is next to a beach and close to one of Gozo's most well-known resorts, provides breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and the ocean. This innovative new development in Marsalforn blends modern architecture and design with its surrounding natural landscape.

The designers and developers have taken great effort in crafting one-of-a-kind styles and arrangements that suit different lifestyles. Everyone may discover their perfect home at Vista Point thanks to the wide variety of apartment types available, each of which offers an alternative to fit a different budget.

The spectacular vistas are one of Vista Point's most notable characteristics. The project's north side apartments provide stunning views of the sea, giving homeowners a continual connection to the Mediterranean's natural elegance. However, apartments on the south side have views of the breathtaking landscape of Gozo, enabling homeowners to take in the island's natural beauty.

There has been an ongoing emphasis on quality throughout the development process. Each aspect of Vista Point, from the planning and design stages to the building and finishing touches, has been meticulously thought out and carried out to guarantee the best possible quality of workmanship and attention to detail.

In conclusion, Vista Point presents a singular chance to live in luxury in one of Gozo's most sought-after neighborhoods. Vista Point is an excellent option for anybody looking for a contemporary and pleasant living on this lovely island because of its gorgeous views, well-thought-out apartments, and dedication to quality.

NON-SDA PROPERTIES

It is worth emphasizing that although most non-EU property investments in Malta tend to be in Special Designated Areas (SDAs), many non-EU individuals still choose to purchase non-SDA properties as their primary residences. These properties have a natural charm not found in SDA areas and provide a wide variety of options across the islands. Non-SDA real estate can be charming and affordable, offering homeowners a special chance to invest in a property that embraces Malta's rich cultural legacy and historical significance.

Buyers can choose from a broader variety of architectural styles, locations, and communities when considering non-SDA properties, from traditional townhouses in historic city centers to charming village houses in rural areas. This increased variety guarantees that people will be able to locate a property that completely suits their lifestyle and personal prefrences.

Furthermore, non-SDA properties frequently has a great deal of historical significance. Properties may have unique architectural features, such as traditional limestone facades, charming courtyards, or stunning vaulted ceilings. Those who purchase a non-SDA property can live in a house that has a feeling of authenticity and character while fully immersing themselves in the island's cultural heritage. In comparison to SDA properties, non-SDA properties frequently offer a better value proposition in terms of price and space. Purchasers of non-SDA properties can usually purchase larger living areas, gardens, or outdoor spaces at a lower price per square meter. With more possibilities for customization and personalization, homeowners can design an original living space that embodies their interests and preferences.

When owning a non-SDA property, the owner is not allowed to rent out the property when an Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permit is required. However, non-SDA property owners can still benefit from capital appreciation because, in general, property values increase with time, particularly in areas of historical or cultural significance. Additionally, non-SDA properties afford a more exclusive living experience, often situated in quieter and less densely populated areas, which can appeal to those seeking privacy and tranquility.

To sum up, non-EU visitors can fully integrate into the local community, embrace the island's distinctive history and culture, and take pleasure in the charm and character that come with owning a piece of Malta's heritage.

If you are intrigued by the idea of owning a non-SDA property in Malta, we encourage you to take the next step and explore the possibilities further. Contact a qualified professional to learn more about the local real estate market and the process of purchasing a non-SDA property that meets your unique needs and preferences.

Trending non-SDA projects

Throughout the island of Malta, there are several non-SDA projects available, and Strickland House is one such offering. Situated in the centre of Valletta, the capital city of Malta, Strickland House offers a luxurious selection of 36 apartments and one townhouse. This development, which is situated on the site of the Times of Malta's former printing press, offers a unique blend of modern living in a historically significant setting. Strickland House has an exceptional location with breathtaking views of Valletta and the Grand Harbour, which includes the Three Cities of Vittoriosa, Senglea, and Cospicua. Valletta is a desirable place for buying real estate because of its exciting cultural scene and rich history.

Strickland Houses' main entrance is designed to resemble the original entrance of the building in both alignment and proportion, paying attention to its historical roots. The grand courtyard, which acts as a gathering place for both residents and visitors, feels just as impressive in a subtle way. The courtyard, with its lounging area, water feature, and lush vegetation, reminds one of the tranquil interior courtyards of Valletta's stately mansions. Strickland House is unique in that it is Valletta's first and only newly constructed home. The luxuriously finished entry lobby greets residents with a double-height ceiling, a classy waiting area, and a blend of traditional and modern finishes. The first-floor lounge area offers residents additional space for relaxation and socializing.

If the idea of owning a chic, contemporary home in Valletta captivates you, Strickland House offers a unique opportunity. Reach out to a qualified professional to learn more about Strickland House's availability and special qualities, as well as those of other non-SDA projects on the island.

To sum up, Malta offers a thriving real estate market with a range of investment opportunities for both domestic and foreign buyers. The country's advantageous geographic location, strong legal system, and desirable properties make it an attractive destination for real estate investment.

Special Designated Areas (SDAs) are highly valued properties that offer luxurious living standards and exclusive access to amenities. Non-Maltese investors in SDAs are not limited in the number of properties they can purchase and have the freedom to use them for various purposes, including rental properties.

When purchasing immovable property in Malta, important steps include identifying the property, entering into a promissory sale agreement, and applying for an Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permit. The AIP permit application requires certain documents and has conditions that must be met, such as the property being used for residential purposes.

Moreover, purchasing a non-SDA property in Malta allows non-EU individuals to embrace the island's cultural heritage, enjoy a diverse range of architectural styles, and personalize their living space. It provides a unique opportunity to be a part of the local community and own a piece of Malta's rich history.

It is crucial to consult with relevant authorities or seek legal advice to ensure compliance with all regulations and requirements when purchasing immovable property in Malta.

Originally published 01 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.