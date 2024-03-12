February ushers in exciting developments on the global mobility front — St. Lucia unveils an infrastructure investment opportunity!

The Citizenship by Investment program in St. Lucia, renowned as one of the premier Caribbean options, has heightened its allure by introducing a new investment avenue for investors.

A formal Memorandum dispatched to authorized agents from the St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Unit announced the introduction of revamped application forms and a fresh investment pathway. These updates went into effect on February 5th, 2024.

Streamlined Application Process

In a strategic move to streamline the application process, the Citizenship by Investment Unit has reduced the number of required forms from eight to five! This optimization ensures the collection of all necessary information for comprehensive verification and screening of applicants, removing any redundant elements. This initiative aims to boost application processing efficiency and augment the capabilities of agents.

A reduction in paperwork, leading to a more straightforward process, undoubtedly benefits all parties involved — applicants, agents, and the investment unit all gratefully welcome this change.

New Investment Pathway — Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

The "Infrastructure Option" opens additional routes to obtain citizenship by investment in St. Lucia. This new pathway gives investors the opportunity to participate in significant projects aimed at bolstering the nation's infrastructure. The cost to participate is a $100,000 investment for single applicants and $150,000 for families of four.

The Infrastructure Option opens up a wide variety of development projects for investors to participate in.

Infrastructure projects include:

Specialist restaurants

Cruise ports and marinas

Agro-processing plants

Pharmaceutical production

Critical infrastructure such as ports, bridges, roads, and highways

Research institutions and facilities

Offshore universities

Housing and social development projects

Investment services

This innovative approach not only broadens investment horizons but also offers investors the chance to make a tangible contribution to St. Lucia's development and collective well-being. These modifications mark a fresh era for St. Lucia's citizenship by investment program, enhancing its dynamics positively. It now stands as an increasingly attractive choice for anyone looking to invest in the Caribbean.

St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Options

For investors looking to pursue citizenship by investment in St. Lucia, they can now choose from the following investment pathways including the newest infrastructure investment option.

Infrastructure Option:

$100,000 (single applicants); $150,000 (family of four)

Donation:

$100,000 (single applicant); $150,000 (family of four)

Real Estate:

$200,000+ depending on number of dependents

Government Bonds:

$300,000 plus a flat administrative fee of $50,000 regardless of number of dependents

Enterprise Project:

$3,500,000 plus generate 3 permanent jobs

