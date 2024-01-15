Belgian legislators in the three Regions (Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia) are increasingly using real estate transactions to pursue their environmental and climate policies. This translates into the obligation for owners and sellers to provide certain information and certificates to the buyer or beneficiary at the latest at the time of the transaction.

We have provided a comprehensive, but simplified overview of these obligations. Our user friendly-tool is designed to help you navigate and keep an overview of the ever increasing number of environmental obligations - download below:

Originally published 21st Nov 2023

