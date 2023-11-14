ARTICLE

Citizenship by investment via real estate is a smart, lucrative and dully beneficial investment. Not only are you acquiring real estate, you're also gaining a new passport, advancing your personal and investment security and global mobility.

Dominica offers citizenship by investment through approved real estate options and we have one of the country's most sought after properties.

Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury at Secret Bay in Dominica, a prestigious 6-star resort that stands out as one of the crown jewels in the Caribbean. Proudly crowned as the best hotel in the Caribbean in Travel & Leisure's 2020 World's Best Awards and celebrated as the 'World's Best Boutique Hotel' in 2016, Secret Bay is an epitome of world-class amenities and sublime beauty with its dramatic setting on the Caribbean Sea, accentuated by two private, secluded beaches.

What's more? Secret Bay is eco-conscious, using sustainable materials and priding itself on leaving a gentle footprint. The resort has earned the "Green Globe" recertification four years in a row.

The Residences at Secret Bay, the first approved real estate project in the Caribbean, boasts a flourishing 8-year legacy marked by robust occupancy levels. An investment offering immediate returns. Investors pursuing the citizenship by investment pathway can bask in the luxury of a complimentary 1-week stay at this magnificent 6-star resort or opt to immerse in opulence at any one of the 110,000 luxurious properties worldwide through the Global Exchange program 'Third Home'.

Embrace the opportunity to invest in fractional shares of the resort's lavish villas for $208,000 USD or indulge in the exclusivity of your own full luxury private villa starting from $1.49 million USD.

High End Benefits:

Join the ranks of the privileged few at one of the world's most celebrated eco-luxury resorts, proudly standing as Travel + Leisure's #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean in 2020.

Secure your piece of paradise with a ready-made product within an established operation, backed by a 10-year track record of success, high rental demand, and robust financial performance.

Capitalize on Secret Bay's coveted investment demand by non-citizenship buyers, offering you a competitive exit strategy and unrivaled access to the vacation home market for resale.

Live the dream with a free one-week stay each year at the resort, indulging in the splendor of the resort's 6-star amenities.

Elevate your global travel experience with automatic enrolment into the global exchange program 'Third Home,' where you can swap your week at Secret Bay for a stay at any one of the over 110,000 properties in 90 countries worldwide.

Feel comfort knowing you've invested in a sustainably built eco-friendly resort that reduces your carbon footprint.

Take the leap and step into a world of unmatched luxury and infinite possibilities at Secret Bay in Dominica, where dreams are not just made, but lived.

