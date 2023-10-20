Portugal:
Mais Habitação (More Housing) Programme
The Mais Habitação Programme has come into effect.
The legislation, which was introduced eight months prior, brings
about a number of modifications to regulations governing local
lodging and tenancy arrangements, in addition to the Residence
Permit for Investment (ARI) and the well-known Golden Visa. Tax
adjustments have also been introduced across these sectors.
PLMJ's Real Estate and Tourism and Tax teams analysed the
law together and highlight the most relevant changes in this
guide.
