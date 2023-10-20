The Mais Habitação Programme has come into effect. The legislation, which was introduced eight months prior, brings about a number of modifications to regulations governing local lodging and tenancy arrangements, in addition to the Residence Permit for Investment (ARI) and the well-known Golden Visa. Tax adjustments have also been introduced across these sectors.

PLMJ's Real Estate and Tourism and Tax teams analysed the law together and highlight the most relevant changes in this guide.

