Real estate has developed into a pillar of the Mauritian economy
and a significant source of foreign direct investment. The Finance
Act 2023 introduced certain measures to enhance the attractiveness
of real estate investments to citizens and non-citizens. The
legislation also opens new avenues for foreign contractors to take
up consultancy or construction work in the country.
