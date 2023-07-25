Vietnam's real estate market is expected to get more diverse as a result of real estate FDI projects.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Vietnam currently invests in the real estate sector with 1,100 projects with a total investment capital of 66.4 billion USD, accounting for 15% of the total investment capital. After the manufacturing and processing industry, real estate is ranked as the second sector in attracting investment.

To ensure the orientation of attracting foreign investment selectively, many solutions have been proposed by the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Planning and Investment at the Vietnam Real Estate Potential Conference.

3 main solutions proposed by ministries and sectors to attract FDI projects in the field of real estate selectively soon are:

proactively choosing investors with good financial capacity, with solutions for sustainable development associated with real estate market development;

continue to improve the quality of infrastructure in general and transport infrastructure in particular to create a foundation for the growth of the real estate market;

continue to improve the business investment environment in time to remove difficulties and obstacles in policies to create favorable conditions for investors.

In addition, it is necessary to continue to review and improve the legal regulations on new types of real estate and to flexibly and synchronously operate monetary policy tools to meet the needs of credit capital for the development of the real estate market. Attracting many selective real estate FDI projects in the coming time is expected to help diversify types of real estate in Vietnam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.