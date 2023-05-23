NewGround Law advises Bouwinvest Residential Fund

The Bouwinvest Residential Fund has sold 118 homes to Daelmans Vastgoed. The sale involves 81 houses in Zoetermeer and 37 apartments in Zwolle. Almost all the homes have an A+, A or B energy label and almost all are rented out in the liberalised rental segment.

The De Haven complex in Zwolle was built in 2002 and is located in the Stadshagen district. The 37 three and four-room apartments have A or A+ energy labels and an average floor area of 129 m². The 81 houses in Zoetermeer date from 1984 and have an average living area of approximately 107 m². The vast majority of the homes have been fitted with solar panels and almost all the homes have A or B energy labels.

Jeroen Gorissen, Acquisition manager at Daelmans Vastgoed, says: "For us, both complexes are in attractive locations and consist of well-maintained homes. This transaction shows that even in a changing market we continue to invest in sustainable real estate to add to our investment portfolio."

Michiel de Bruine, Director Dutch Residential Investments at Bouwinvest: "With this sale, we are continuing to optimise our portfolio. In addition, we have noted that a number of institutional investors are looking to reduce their allocation to residential real estate due to the changing economy and rising interest rates. We see this happening on a broader scale in the market and Bouwinvest's residential fund is also affected by this to some extent. This sale is therefore a targeted action to improve the portfolio and shows that the fund – even under current market conditions – is able to generate liquidity for a number of investors in the fund."

