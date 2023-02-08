ARTICLE

The allocation of project land is typically regulated by the PPA. The purchaser would generally provide the land, but where the project is established under the Investment Law regime, the PIB will allocate the land for the project.

It must be noted that – except under strict conditions – non-Libyan citizens and entities or Libyan entities with foreign participation are not entitled to own real property in Libya. This in principle extends to all rights in rem.

As an exception, an investor establishing a project under the Investment Law regime can be granted a long-term usufruct right on the project land (Article 17 of the Investment Law)

