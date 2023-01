ARTICLE

Qatar: Commenting On A Ruling In Light Of Article 1064 Of The Qatari Civil Code (Arabic)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Qatar

Landlord's And Tenant's Frequently Asked Questions Lex Artifex, LLP Landlord is only liable for the structural and external repairs of the rental property, you are responsible for the internal repairs and minor wears and tears repairs.

Data Center Real Estate In Nigeria – Build Or Lease? Olajide Oyewole Data centers are designed to house a large amount of IT equipment used to store and process important applications or data.

Overview Of The Concept Of Recovery Of Premises Under Tenancy Law Of Lagos State Famsville Solicitors The procedure for the recovery of premises is generally regulated by statute. In the absence of any separate agreement with respect to period of notice to be given to a tenant, a landlord is...

Legal And Regulatory Requirements For The Compulsory Acquisition Of Land In Nigeria S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. However, this right to own immovable property like every other right is not absolute but subject to certain qualifications.

How To Conduct Land Search & Verify Property Titles In Lagos Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The procedure to conduct search and verify a land titles in Lagos State at the Land Registry cuts across different stages.