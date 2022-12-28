The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the Law "On state registration of rights to real estate" No. ЗРУ-803 dated November 28, 2022 (the "Law No. ЗРУ-803"), which is aimed at regulating relations in the sphere of state registration of rights to real estate.

The Law No. ЗРУ-803 regulates the state registration of rights to land plots, buildings, structures, including construction in progress, perennial plantations and enterprises as a property complex. At the same time, the Law No. ЗРУ-803 does not apply to state registration of subsoil rights.

The Law No. ЗРУ-803 determines that that the following rights or restrictions on real estate are subject to state registration:

the ownership right;

the right of permanent possession;

the right of permanent use;

the right of lifetime inheritable possession;

the right to rent;

the right to sublease;

the right of economic management;

the right of operational management;

the right to trust management of real estate;

the right to free use;

rent;

mortgage;

servitude;

restrictions on the rights to real estate arising from the law or imposed (established) by authorized state bodies.

In accordance with the Law No. ЗРУ-803, the Cadastre Agency under the State Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan is a specially authorized state body in the field of state registration of rights to real estate (the "Agency"). The body for state registration of rights to real estate is the Chamber of State Cadastres of the Agency.

The Law No. ЗРУ-803 will come into force on March 1, 2023.

