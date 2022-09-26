ARTICLE

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Decree “On measures to reliably protect the inviolability of property rights, prevent unreasonable interference in property relations, and increase the level of capitalization of private property” No. УП-198 dated August 24, 2022 (the “Decree No. УП-198”).

According to the Decree No. УП-198, in order to create reliable protection of property rights, from September 1, 2022, certain procedures and requirements in the areas of using the right to land plots, exercising property rights to residential premises, using buildings and structures, vehicles owned by individuals and legal entities are canceled on the basis of property rights, corporate relations.

Also from January 1, 2023, the Integrated Information System for Cadastre and Registration (UZKAD) is determined by a unified information system for maintaining the state register of rights to real estate objects.

In addition, from January 1, 2023, the following will be compensated at the expense of the republican and regional compensation funds:

damage caused to individuals and legal entities that acted on the basis of illegally entered or untrue data from the State Register of Rights to Real Estate;

losses caused to the owner as a result of illegal decisions and actions (inaction) of state bodies, their officials and employees, established by a court decision that has entered into legal force;

damage and non-pecuniary damage caused as a result of recognized illegal actions (inaction) of the bodies of pre-investigation check, inquiry, preliminary investigation, prosecutor's office and court;

losses caused to the owner as a result of non-claim from a bona fide purchaser of residential premises in some cases.

