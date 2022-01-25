In accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On amendments and additions to the Regulation on the procedure for seizure of land plots and providing compensation to owners of real estate, approved by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan No.911 dated November 16, 2019" No.14 dated January 10, 2022, the following changes were made in the Regulations on the procedure for the withdrawal of land plots:

the protocol must necessarily indicate the owners, who agreed or refused to the implementation of investment projects in the given territory;

it is not allowed to implement an investment project on the relevant territory if at least one owner disagrees during an open discussion on the implementation of an investment project on a planned land plot.

Moreover, upon receipt of the written consent of 75% of the owners, the investor has the right to apply to the court to establish the amount and types of compensation, as well as the term of its payment to the owners of real estate with which the investor could not agree. Previously, the investor had the right to apply to the court for the compulsory acquisition of such real estate objects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.