ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Monaco

Monthly Insight: How Investing In A Dubai Property Can Have More Benefits Than You Think Loggerhead Partners Being world famous for its endless skyline of skyscrapers and a development boom that turned the city from a desert village to a thriving metropolis in just over two decades, making the connection between Dubai and real estate comes naturally to most.

What Happens If A Party Opts Not To Participate In Arbitration Proceedings? Fenwick Elliott LLP In principle, when the parties agree to arbitrate, they shall be bound by that agreement. It should therefore follow that when a party initiates arbitration proceedings, the other party - the respondent – will avail itself of the opportunity to present its case and participate in the proceedings.

Quad Business Towers Extension I Classified As A Special Designated Area GVZH Advocates Back in 2017, the Quad Business Towers had been added to the Special Designated Areas List (the ‘List') established in the List of Scheduled Zones in the First Schedule to the Immovable Property...

Construction Claims: Recovering The Costs Of Additional Preliminaries Al Tamimi & Company Those involved in the region’s construction industry will be well aware that over the last couple of years there has been a rapid expansion in the number of construction claims and disputes.

Construction Of Lease In Relation To Tenant's Obligation To Reinstate Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Disputes often arise about the extent of a tenant's obligations to reinstate the leased premises at the conclusion of the lease. Large sums of money can be involved. Modern commercial leases usually contain a...