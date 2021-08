ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Kazakhstan

Disputes In The Construction, Engineering And Energy Sectors Duane Morris LLP Recently a paper was published in Construction Law, "The root cause of evil!" Construction Law, August 2021.

When Is A Collateral Warranty A "Construction Contract"? Gowling WLG Back in 2013, the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) decision in Parkwood Leisure Limited v Laing O'Rourke Wales and West Limited [2013] caused quite a lot of murmuring

Not All Collateral Warranties Are Construction Contracts Duane Morris LLP The contractual matrix of commercial construction projects commonly includes collateral warranties. Collateral warranties typically grant a contractual cause of action to third parties...

Guidance From The Supreme Court On Liquidated Damages Shoosmiths The Supreme Court provided some welcome clarification on the law relating to liquidated damages in the recent judgment of Triple Point Technology Inc (Respondent) v PTT Public Company Ltd (Appellant) (2021).

Can Pandemic Clauses Be Inserted Into Renewal Commercial Leases? - Poundland Limited v Toplain Limited (2021) Boyes Turner The tenant (Poundland Limited) and landlord (Toplain Limited) ended up in court in connection with the negotiation of terms in business tenancy renewal under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.