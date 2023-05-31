United Arab Emirates:
Webinar: Construction Disputes In The Middle East
MRP is organising a webinar dealing with various important
issues faced by Construction Contractors in the Middle East.
The panel includes leading lawyers, experts and industry
specialists from the construction field.
- Rishabh Jogani - Partner (MRP Advisory)
- Sean Brannigan - KC (4 Pump Court)
- John Fletcher - Managing Director (Kroll,
LLC)
Some of the topics that will be discussed by the panel include
the commonly occuring issues relating to delay in projects,
calculation of damages for prolongation and disruption.
This session will be moderated bySharda Srivastava -
Associate (MRP Advisory).
