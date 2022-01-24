ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Legal framework

1.1 Which legislative and regulatory provisions govern construction projects in your jurisdiction?

The main legislative and regulatory framework governing construction projects in Indonesia is the Construction Law (2/2017) as amended by the Omnibus Law on Job Creation (11/2020).

The implementing regulations of the Construction Law include:

Government Regulation (GR) 22/2020 on the Implementation of the Construction Law (as amended by GR 14/2021);

Minister of Public Works and Housing (MOPW) Regulation 14/2020 on Standards and Guidelines for the Procurement of Construction Services through Contractors (as amended);

MOPW Regulation 21/PRT/M/2019 of 2019 on Guidelines for Construction Safety Management Systems;

MOPW Regulation 08/PRT/M/2019 of 2019 on Guidelines for the Business Licensing of National Construction Services;

MOPW Circular Letter 22/SE/M/2019 of 2019 on Licensing Services Guidelines for Foreign Construction Service Agencies;

Construction Services Development Agency (LPJK) Regulation 1/2017 on Registration Acceleration Procedures for Business Agency Certificates, Work Skills Certificates and Additional Work Skills Certificates;

LPJK Regulation 5/2017 on Expert Certification and Registration;

LPJK Regulation 3/2017 on Construction Service Business Certification and Registration;

LPJK Regulation 4/2017 on Certification and Registration of Business Planning and Construction Supervision Services;

LPJK Regulation 1/2015 on the Registration of Foreign Construction Services Business Agencies; and

LPJK Regulation 5/2014 on the Registration of Integrated Construction Services Businesses.

1.2 What other legislative and regulatory provisions have relevance for construction projects in your jurisdiction?

Other laws which may have relevance for construction projects in Indonesia include:

the Civil Code;

Law 32/2009 on the Protection and Management of the Environment (as amended by the Omnibus Law);

Law 25/2007 on Investment (as amended by the Omnibus Law);

Law 13/2003 on Manpower (as amended by the Omnibus Law);

Law 28/2002 on Buildings (as amended by the Omnibus Law);

Law 6/1983 on General Tax Provisions and Procedures (as amended by the Omnibus Law);

Law 1/1970 on Work Safety; and

Presidential Regulation 16/2018 on Government Procurement of Goods and Services (as amended by Presidential Regulation 12/2021).

1.3 Which bodies are responsible for enforcing the applicable laws and regulations? What powers do they have?

The MOPW is primarily responsible for enforcing the applicable laws and regulations. Its powers include the following:

to manage the registration of construction services businesses;

to manage the issuance of foreign representative office licences and business licences for foreign investments; and

to supervise foreign construction services and large qualification construction services.

The MOPW also established the LPJK to implement certain powers of the central government. Under MOPW Regulation 2 on the Formation of the LPJK, the LPJK has the following powers, among others:

to register construction services business entities, the experience of construction services business entities, construction workers and the professional experience of construction workers;

to accredit the Construction Services Business Entity Association, the Construction Service Professional Association and associations relating to the construction supply chain;

to appoint a registered expert appraisal team in the event of building failure; and

to issue the Construction Services Business Entity Certification Agency licence.

The Construction Services Business Entity Association has the power to conduct the initial verification and validation of the application documents for the registration of the business agency certificates of its own members and those of the Construction Services Professional Association.

The Construction Services Professional Association has the following powers:

to compile and enforce the code of ethics and code of conduct for its members;

to oversee the continuous professional development of its members;

to empower its members; and

to perform other obligations under the prevailing laws and regulations.

The powers of governors include the following:

to supervise the Construction Work Competence Certification System, training and wages of construction workers; and

to manage the construction services information systems in the provinces;

Finally, the powers of the district/municipal regional governments include the following:

to provide training to skilled construction experts; and

to manage construction services information systems in the districts/municipalities.

1.4 What is the general approach in regulating the construction sector?

By implementing the Omnibus Law, which amended the Construction Law (among others), the government aimed to make it easier to do business in Indonesia.

From the Construction Law, we understand that the general regulatory approach is as follows:

to provide direction for the growth and development of construction businesses, in order to promote solid, reliable, highly competitive construction services that produce quality results;

to ensure the orderly provision of construction services, which guarantees equality between service users and service providers with regard to their rights and obligations, and to increase compliance with the prevailing laws and regulations;

to increase public participation in the construction services sector;

to manage the construction services system in order to ensure public safety and create a comfortable environment;

to guarantee good governance in the provision of construction services; and

to facilitate the value-added integration of all stages of the implementation of construction services.

2 Procurement methods

2.1 What procurement methods are most commonly used in your jurisdiction? Do these vary depending on whether international parties are involved?

Under Indonesian law, the procurement method for a construction project depends on whether the project:

uses private sector funds; or

is funded by the state budget or a regional government budget (public procurement).

However, in our experience, a tender is the most commonly used procurement method.

The Construction Law is silent on the procurement method for construction services using private sector funds. However, if a construction services user intends to engage an affiliated contractor to undertake construction works for the public interest, it must do so through a tender selection or an electronic catalogue.

The procurement methods for the public procurement of construction services providers include:

e-purchasing;

direct procurement;

direct appointment;

a quick tender; or

a tender.

Meanwhile, the public procurement methods for consultancy services include:

selection;

direct procurement; and

direct appointment.

Presidential Regulation 16/2018 also acknowledges procurement in emergency circumstances which is undertaken to protect Indonesian people either at home or abroad. Examples of emergency circumstances include the following:

a (non-)natural disaster or social disaster (including a standby emergency, a response emergency or an emergency transition to recovery);

a search and rescue mission;

damage to (state-owned) infrastructure or a facility which may affect public services;

circumstances relating to a political or security situation abroad or the implementation of a foreign government policy which directly affects the safety of Indonesian people abroad; or

the provision of humanitarian aid to other nations due to a disaster.

If international parties are involved in public procurement, the procurement method must be conducted through an international tender/selection. An international tender/selection can be aimed at:

procuring goods or services funded by an export credit guarantor agency or foreign private creditor; and

procuring goods or services with the following minimum values:

construction services with a value of at least IDR 1 trillion; consultancy services with a value of at least IDR 25 billion; or other goods or services with a value of at least IDR 50 billion.



The above value restrictions can be waived if no qualified local services or goods provider is available.

2.2 What are the advantages and disadvantages of these different methods?

The advantages and disadvantages of the public procurement methods for construction services are as follows.

e-Purchasing:

Advantages: The process is straightforward.

Disadvantages: The method is available only for goods or services which are already listed in an electronic catalogue; and (from the point of view of the construction services user) a performance guarantee is not mandatory.

Direct procurement:

Advantages: The process is straightforward.

Disadvantages: The method can be used only for the procurement of construction services up to a maximum value of IDR 200 million.

Direct appointment:

Advantages: The process is straightforward.

Disadvantages: The method is allowed only in certain circumstances (eg, where the goods or services can only be provided by one provider; or where the required goods or services are confidential in the state's interest).

Tender:

Advantages: From the point of view of the construction services provider, the method is competitive and transparent; and from the point of view of the construction services user, the method delivers competitive offers from potential construction services providers.

Disadvantages: The method involves a lengthy procedure and many requirements.

Quick tender:

Advantages: The procedure is more straightforward that a tender (a quick tender does not require pre-qualification or post-qualification assessments, as required in a tender).

Disadvantages: Only qualified potential construction services providers listed in the Vendor's Performance Information System are eligible to participate.

Emergency (special) procurement:

Advantages: The procedure is more straightforward, as the government will appoint the closest vendor which can provide the required goods or services.

Disadvantages: Emergency procurement is possible only in very limited circumstances.

2.3 What other factors may influence the choice of procurement method?

As explained in question 2.1, the following factors may influence the choice of procurement method:

the source of funding for the project (whether the procurement is deemed to be public procurement);

the value of the goods or services (for public procurement);

the types of goods or services procured (for public procurement);

the participants in the procurement procedure – for example, whether international parties are involved (for public procurement – for example, whether international parties are involved);

the public interest; and

other circumstances (eg, if the goods or services can only be provided by one provider or the goods or services required are confidential in the state's interest).

3 Project structures

3.1 How are construction projects typically structured in your jurisdiction? Does this vary depending on whether international parties are involved?

The structure of construction projects usually depends on how they are funded. Under the Construction Law, a construction contract can be funded from:

state finances; or

non-state finances.

Construction contracts funded from state finances must use a standardised contract; while for private projects, the construction contract may be tailored to the parties' agreement. The Ministry of Public Works and Housing will issue a regulation on standardised contract documents.

Construction projects involving local international parties – particularly those using contracts for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and turnkey projects – are typically split into onshore and offshore contracts. The onshore contract usually covers the civil construction work, while the offshore contract covers the engineering and offshore procurement work. This is not only for tax purposes, but also to allow the design and offshore materials to be procured outside of Indonesia by a foreign entity without being subject to the licensing requirements under the Construction Law. The parties also usually enter into a coordination agreement to link and combine the onshore and offshore contracts as if the work were performed under a single EPC contract. This type of offshore arrangement has also been used in EPC projects tendered by Indonesian state-owned entities.

3.2 What are the advantages and disadvantages of these different structures?

Construction contracts funded from state finances:

Advantages: The employer obtains funding for the project from state finances and the project may also involve financing from international finance institutions.

Disadvantages: For projects involving state-owned enterprises or government agencies, more stringent requirements may apply, including with regard to the procurement method for such projects, to which the Indonesian public procurement laws and regulations or the state-owned enterprise's internal procurement guidelines and policies will apply. The requirements for standardised contracts will also apply.

Private projects:

Advantages: The construction contracts may be tailored to the parties' agreement.

Disadvantages: The disadvantages of self-financed construction projects are minimal.

3.3 What other factors may influence the choice of project structure?

The project structure will depend on the source of financing for the project – that is, whether it is funded from state finances or self-funded.

For projects involving state-owned enterprises or government agencies, more stringent requirements may apply regarding the procurement arrangements, as the Indonesian public procurement laws and regulations or the state-owned enterprise's internal procurement guidelines and policies will apply.

4 Financing

4.1 How are construction projects typically financed in your jurisdiction? Does this vary depending on whether international parties are involved?

Under the Construction Law, the source of funding to finance construction projects can be the government (central or regional government), business entities or the public.

In practice, construction projects are financed through the employer's (the government or a private company) own funds or loans from third parties, regardless of whether international parties are involved.

4.2 What are the advantages and disadvantages of these different structures?

Self-financed:

Advantages: Where a construction project is self-financed by the employer, the employer will have no concerns about:

finding lenders and entering into arrangements with any lenders or third parties regarding the granting of financing facilities; paying interest for the facilities; and the risk of having its secured assets executed by the lenders in the event of default.

Disadvantages: From the Indonesian legal perspective, we do not believe that there are any disadvantages to self-financed construction projects. However, there may be certain disadvantages from the commercial perspective (eg, relating to the employer's financial condition or internal fund allocation).

Financed by third parties (loans):

Advantages: From the Indonesian legal perspective, we do not believe that there are any particular advantages to entering into a loan arrangement to finance a construction project. However, there may be certain advantages from the commercial perspective (eg, relating to the employer's financial condition or capacity).

Disadvantages: If the project is financed by loans from third parties, the borrower will have to address issues such as the following:

finding lenders and entering into arrangements with the lenders regarding the granting of financing facilities; paying interest for the financing facilities; and the risk of having its secured assets executed by the lenders in the event of default.



4.3 What other factors may influence the choice of financing structure?

We are not aware of any legal aspects which may influence the choice between self-financing and using a facility granted by lenders. However, from the commercial perspective, certain factors may influence the choice of financing structure, such as the rate of interest on the loan and the fund allocation considerations.

4.4 What types of security and other protections are available to lenders to safeguard their position?

In general, security rights can be classified into two main categories:

security rights conferred by law; and

security rights conferred by agreement.

Security rights conferred by law are general in nature. They encompass all of the (unencumbered) assets of a debtor. Conferment by law can be found in Article 1131 of the Civil Code, under which all assets of a debtor – moveable as well as immoveable – existing both presently and in the future may constitute security for its debts.

Security rights conferred by virtue of an agreement include:

real security rights – specifically:

hak tanggungan – a security right over land and land-related objects and the nearest equivalent to a ‘mortgage' as understood in other jurisdictions; pledge – a security right over moveable property, either tangible (eg, machinery and inventory) or intangible (eg, accounts receivable and shares); and fiduciary security – a security right over tangible and intangible assets, moveable and immoveable assets, with the exception of land and buildings, and certain vessels, aircraft and property which are the subject of a pledge; and

a personal security right (jaminan perorangan) – a personal/corporate guarantee. Personal security rights are rights which establish a direct relationship with a specific natural or legal person and therefore can be exercised only against that natural or legal person and its assets in general.

4.5 What law typically governs project finance agreements in your jurisdiction? Do any specific requirements apply in this regard?

No Indonesian laws or regulations specifically govern project finance. However, in general, agreements are regulated under the Civil Code. If an Indonesian borrower and offshore lenders are involved in the project financing agreement, the following regulations (and their implementing regulations) on offshore loan reporting requirements apply:

Bank Indonesia Regulation 16/21/PBI/2014 of 29 December 2014 on the Implementation of Prudential Principles in the Management of Foreign Debts of Non-bank Companies (as amended); and

Bank Indonesia Regulation 21/2/PBI/2019 dated 9 January 2019 on the Reporting of Foreign Exchange Traffic Activities.

Under the above regulations, the Indonesian entity must:

submit certain reports to Bank Indonesia on its offshore financial liabilities; and

comply with the requirements relating to the implementation of the prudential principle in the management of offshore loans.

5 Bribery and corruption

5.1 What measures are in place to combat bribery and corruption in your jurisdiction?

The following measures aim to combat bribery and corruption in Indonesia:

The Law on the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Corruption (31/1999, as amended by Law 20/2021) provides, among other things, that the following measures apply in order to prevent acts which may cause a loss to state finances:

Anyone who commits crime to enrich himself or herself, another person or a company in a way which may cause loss to state finances or the state economy will be sentenced to imprisonment for life or for between four and 20 years, and fined from IDR 200 million to IDR 1 billion; and Anyone who, with the intent to benefit himself or herself, another person or a company, abuses his or her authority, opportunity or facilities given to him or her on account of his or her post or position in a way which may cause a loss to state finances or the state economy is liable to life imprisonment or a sentence of between one and 20 years, or a fine of between IDR 50 million and IDR1 billion.

Bribery is regulated under the Law on Criminal Acts of Bribery (11/1980) and the Law on the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes (8/2010). The sanction for bribery is imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to IDR 15 million. Further, in the case of actions regarding assets obtained from criminal conduct (including bribery and corruption), the money-laundering sanctions may be imposed, including imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to IDR 10 billion.

Under the Law on the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) (30/2002), the government established the KPK and authorised it to play an active role in tackling bribery and corruption in Indonesia. In order to exercise its authority, the KPK has published a Handbook on Preventing Corruption for the business sector. The handbook contains:

steps to prevent corruption that adopt concepts and examples of practice at the national and international levels; and examples of cases and model documents that companies can adopt or refer to.



6 Standard form contracts

6.1 Which standard form contracts are typically used for construction projects in your jurisdiction? Does this vary depending on whether international parties are involved?

In general, no specific construction contract is required under Indonesian law for construction projects and no particular standard form contract is used for projects in Indonesia. Each project usually involves a different form of contract.

However, state-owned enterprises – including PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN), the state-owned electric power company, which has a monopoly over the transmission and distribution of electric power in Indonesia – usually requires their own standard construction/engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to be entered into. PLN's standard EPC contract is derived and modified from the standard form of contract issued by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), particularly the Yellow Book.

International parties involved in construction work in Indonesia usually have their own standard construction contracts. It is also common for projects involving international parties to use the standard form of contract issued by FIDIC. When a FIDIC form of contract is used, the most common standard forms are:

the Red Book (building and engineering works designed by employers);

the Yellow Book (electrical and mechanical works, building and engineering works designed by contractors); and

the Silver Book (EPC and turnkey projects).

However, Indonesian construction contracts must also comply with the Indonesian Construction Law and regulations.

6.2 What are the advantages and disadvantages of using the different standard forms?

Advantages: Where forms of contract are not standardised, the parties can use the form of contract to which they have agreed.

Disadvantages: It is common for standard forms of contracts of state-owned enterprises to ‘loosely' use provisions of FIDIC and modify them for their own purposes. The use of these standard form contracts usually provides little room for modification, as the contract is often attached to the tender documents provided during the tender procedure for selecting the contractor.

6.3 What other factors may influence the decision to use standard form contracts and the choice of standard form?

The decision on whether to use a standard form contract and the choice of standard form contract mainly depend on the construction project and the parties involved in the project.

In projects involving international parties, the parties often opt (or are required – mainly for projects funded by international finance institutions) to use standard form contracts issued by FIDIC. For construction projects involving state-owned enterprises or government institutions, the parties are often required to enter into a standard form construction contract, with little room for modification.

6.4 Where standard form contracts are used, do parties typically modify their provisions?

Standard form contracts are usually modified to include the mandatory provisions required under the Construction Law.

7 Contractual issues

7.1 Is a choice of foreign law or jurisdiction valid and enforceable? In the case of a choice of foreign law of jurisdiction, will any provisions of local law have mandatory application?

Generally, a choice of foreign law or jurisdiction is valid and enforceable under Indonesian contracts. However, for construction contracts in Indonesia, Indonesian law must prevail. Article 75(2) of Government Regulation 22/2020 requires construction contracts to comply with the prevailing Indonesian laws and regulations.

7.2 What formal, substantive and procedural requirements typically apply to construction contracts in your jurisdiction? Are there any mandatory terms? What terms are typically included? Are any terms prohibited?

The terms of a construction contract must comply with the Construction Law. The Construction Law requires a construction contract to include provisions regarding at least the following:

the identities of the parties;

the formulation of the work, including a clear description and details of the following:

scope; value; unit price; lump sum; and timeframe for completion;

the term of the insurance cover – the period during which the work and maintenance are the responsibility of the service provider;

the equal rights and obligations of the parties;

the use of construction workers, which includes the obligation to employ certified construction workers;

the method of payment, which includes the obligation of the service user to complete payment for the work and provide a payment guarantee;

default;

dispute settlement;

termination of the construction contract;

force majeure;

building failure, which includes the obligations of the service provider and/or service user due to building failure and the period of liability for building failure;

protection of workers, which includes the obligations of the parties in case of an event which causes loss, accident and/or death;

protection for third parties other than the parties and workers;

the environment;

guarantees for risks that arise and legal liability to other parties for the construction work or building failure; and

the choice of construction dispute resolution forum.

In addition, construction contracts:

for planning and design services must contain provisions on IP rights;

for the provision of construction services may include provisions on service subcontractors as well as suppliers of materials, building components and/or equipment, which must comply with the applicable standards; and

which are entered into with foreign parties must include the obligation to transfer technology.

Further, the Construction Law requires construction contracts to be drawn up in the Indonesian language. If a construction contract is entered into with a foreign party, it must be drawn up in both Indonesian and English; if a dispute arises, the Indonesian version of the contract will prevail. Given this, the parties to the contract should bear in mind that they must rely on the Indonesian translation as the prevailing version.

7.3 How is risk typically allocated between the parties? What steps can the parties take to mitigate these risks?

For a foreign construction service provider which establishes a foreign construction representative office in a joint operation (JO) with a qualified local construction company, the construction contract entered into between the employer and the contractor in the form of a JO must apply the principles of equivalence of qualifications, similarity of services and joint and several liability, as required under the Construction Law. Therefore, it is important to agree under the JO agreement that each party will be jointly and severally liable to the project owner under the construction contract. It is also common for a JO agreement to name a party as the leader of the JO, which will be responsible on behalf of the JO for certain matters, including liaising and negotiating with the employer on specific matters.

Further, to mitigate any risk arising, the parties can agree under the JO agreement to specify what each party is responsible for, so that it is clear which party (ie, the Indonesian or the foreign party) will be held liable to the project owner in the event of any fault or damage.

7.4 How can liability be excluded or restricted in your jurisdiction? Are parties able to cap their liability?

Contractual limitations on overall liability are generally enforceable in Indonesia under the Civil Code. However, limitations on liability may not apply under certain laws, such as the Environmental Law (32/2009, as amended), under which a party that is responsible for the activities of a business which have a major and significant impact on the environment, involve the use of hazardous or toxic substances or produce hazardous or toxic substances must assume strict liability for any losses incurred, with an obligation to pay compensation directly and immediately to any affected parties in the event of any environmental pollution or damage.

Therefore, while contractual limitations on overall liability are generally enforceable as a matter of contract law, such limitations may not be enforced if the underlying act or omission giving rise to liability also constitutes:

a crime;

a violation of certain statutory laws (eg, the Environmental Law or the Consumer Protection Law (8/1999)); or

an unlawful act violating norms of good faith or public decency (eg, fraud or wilful misconduct).

7.5 In the event of delay to the project, what consequences will this typically have for the parties?

This will generally depend on the conditions that the parties have agreed under the contract. However, the Civil Code covers delays in performance or the fulfilment of an agreement (commonly referred to as ‘penalties' – that is, provisions under an agreement which require a party to do something (eg pay money) in the event of its non-performance).

7.6 Is the concept of force majeure recognised in your jurisdiction? If so, what are the typical implications for the parties?

The basic concept of force majeure is recognised under the Civil Code. Under Article 1244 of the code, a debtor must compensate for costs, damage and interest if it cannot prove that the non-performance or late performance of its obligation under an agreement was caused by an unforeseen event for which it was not responsible, even if it was not acting in bad faith. Under Article 1245 of the code, a debtor need not compensate for costs, damage or interest if:

a force majeure or accidental event prevented it from paying or performing an obligation; or

for this reason, it committed a prohibited act.

Indonesian construction contracts usually contain several clauses on force majeure events. For example, in a clause regarding an extension of time and recovery of costs, if the contractor believes that it is being delayed due to a force majeure event, the contractor may claim an extension of time and costs from the employer. Meanwhile, in a clause regarding termination, if a force majeure event continues for a prolonged period of time, some construction contracts allow the parties to terminate the contract.

With regard to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, pandemics are usually excluded from a definition of force majeure events, because the parties can now anticipate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and thus it should have no implications for a construction contract.

7.7 What scope do the parties typically have to make material variations to the works?

Subject to the terms which the parties have agreed under the construction contract, it is common for any change to the works to be deemed a variation, without any specific requirement or provisions on material variations. We have seen a variation to be deemed material if it involves a change of at least 5% to the agreed contract price.

7.8 Are there any particular requirements for completion or taking-over in your jurisdiction?

The Construction Law is silent on any particular requirements regarding completion or taking over of the work. In Indonesia, the requirements for completion or taking over are usually agreed between the parties to the construction contract. Taking over usually occurs when the contractor has completed the work. Even if the contractor has not completed the work, the employer can take over the work and appoint a third party to complete the work in accordance with the provisions of the relevant construction contract.

7.9 What requirements and restrictions typically apply to the termination of the construction contract in your jurisdiction?

Generally, the parties to a contract governed by Indonesian law must agree to waive Article 1266 of the Civil Code so that prior judicial approval will not be required to terminate the contract. There are no specific requirements or restrictions to terminate a construction contract in Indonesia. However, it is usually agreed that a party which intends to terminate a contract must serve the other party with a certain notice before deciding to do so.

7.10 How are delay or liquidated provisions dealt with in your jurisdictions?

It is common for delay or liquidated provisions to be agreed under construction contracts in Indonesia. The Civil Code also recognises a penalty for a delay in the fulfilment or performance of an agreement. In our experience, the payment of defined liquidated damages can also be agreed to the exclusion of any further claims (ie, as the sole recourse for a delay and/or plant performance).

8 Subcontractors and suppliers

8.1 Are there any particular issues which arise when dealing with subcontracts and/or subcontractors which are different from the issues discussed elsewhere?

We have seen issues with regard to the coordination of the interface by the contractor under the main construction contract between the contractor and the employer with a subcontract entered into with a subcontractor.

8.2 Are there nominated subcontractors in your jurisdiction?

The Construction Law does not allow a main contractor to subcontract all of the work to a subcontractor; only specialist work may be subcontracted.

The employer may need to approve the subcontracting of main works that are specialist works to subcontractors. It is also common for the parties to a construction contract in Indonesia to agree on:

the names of nominated subcontractors; or

the procedures for appointing a subcontractor – often: