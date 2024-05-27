Passenger Safety In Egypt: Ensuring Driver Reliability

At present, technological advancements play a vital role in enhancing the transportation sector and providing safer and more efficient services to citizens, significantly improving passenger safety in Egypt. Smart transportation applications have become crucial in facilitating mobility and offering better experiences for travelers. With this advancement, transportation applications come with a new set of responsibilities.

Public transport companies and agencies in Egypt must prioritize passenger safety. Companies should provide safe and usable means of transportation.

Changes in Procedures and Application Responsibilities

Regular Drug Testing for Drivers: This procedure ensures that drivers are mentally fit and can be relied upon to provide transportation services safely.

This procedure ensures that drivers are mentally fit and can be relied upon to provide transportation services safely. Establishing an Operations Room to Monitor Trips: This room enhances the company's trip management efficiency and enables quick intervention in emergencies or delays.

This room enhances the company's trip management efficiency and enables quick intervention in emergencies or delays. Installing Cameras Inside Vehicles: Cameras enhance passenger safety and serve as an important tool for investigating accidents or complaints.

Cameras enhance passenger safety and serve as an important tool for investigating accidents or complaints. Installing a Partition Inside the Car Between the Driver and the Passenger: This partition protects both the driver and the passengers from any unwanted interference and enhances the privacy of each.

This partition protects both the driver and the passengers from any unwanted interference and enhances the privacy of each. Conducting Driving Tests Before Hiring: This test ensures the drivers' skills and their ability to deal with various road conditions.

This test ensures the drivers' skills and their ability to deal with various road conditions. Criminal Background Checks: This ensures that prospective drivers do not have a criminal record indicating illegal behavior.

This ensures that prospective drivers do not have a criminal record indicating illegal behavior. Conducting Surprise Inspection Committees: These committees enhance discipline and compliance with laws and regulations, ensuring that drivers implement necessary procedures.

These committees enhance discipline and compliance with laws and regulations, ensuring that drivers implement necessary procedures. Providing Regular Reports on Application Performance: Applications can provide regular reports on driver performance, including safety rates, compliance with traffic laws, and passenger satisfaction levels.

In Case the Registered Car Does Not Match the Car with the Driver/strong>

The driver providing services through the transportation application must adhere to the car registered in his profile in the application. In case of a change in the car, whether due to a change in color, number, or type, the driver must inform the operating company of the application and provide the necessary documents to update the car's information.

If the driver uses a car other than the one registered in the application, it is clear that there is a violation of the terms of service, which may jeopardize passenger safety and the reputation of the application. Therefore, transportation applications usually take strict measures to verify and update information.

Therefore, in case the car used by the driver does not match the car registered in the application, it is expected that the driver's work on the application will be suspended until the match is confirmed and the new car is approved. This procedure helps ensure passenger safety and provides a reliable service according to the quality standards set by the application.

Providing Emergency Contact Methods

Transportation applications should provide direct emergency contact methods with the company or local authorities in case of any emergency or assault.

Reward and Incentive Programs

Offering reward and incentive programs for drivers who demonstrate outstanding performance and provide high-quality service, such as discounts on registration fees or additional financial rewards.

Changing the driver's route during the trip without the passenger's consent may raise concerns about safety and security, so the application management must intervene in such cases. Here are some ways application management can intervene:

Passenger Notification and Confirmation of Change: When the driver changes the route, the application management can send an immediate notification to the passenger to inform them of the change and request their consent. The driver must wait for the passenger's approval before proceeding with the change.

Restricting the Ability to Change the Route: The application can impose restrictions on the ability to change the trip route during certain periods, such as during peak times or long trips, to reduce the likelihood of conflicting with passenger preferences.

Reviewing and Penalizing Drivers: Application management should review cases of unjustified route changes and take corrective actions, such as providing additional training for the driver or implementing disciplinary penalties if necessary.

Providing a Means for Passengers to Contact Technical Support: The application should provide a means for passengers to contact the technical support team in case of complaints and ensure an easy communication method.

Conclusion

Effectively implementing these measures requires close cooperation between the government, transportation companies, and civil society. These steps should be part of a robust framework for managing public transportation that focuses on citizen safety and service quality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.