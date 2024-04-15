It is always good to see cooperation between academia and industry and we will be watching with interest to see what this new collaboration between the University of Birmingham and East Japan Railway Company (Japan Railway East) creates. Certainly it will be an exciting opportunity for local companies to have such a wealth of knowledge to tap into, in an already excellent region for rail developments, and a home to one of our UK offices (Birmingham). Wishing every success to the Rail Innovation Cluster at the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) and the new innovation hub at Takanawa Gateway City when it opens later this year.

#rail #innovation

Japan Railway East experts will join their counterparts in the Rail Innovation Cluster at the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) – working with start-up companies in the UK and Europe and conducting demonstration experiments in various technical areas. railuk.com/...

