Driving safely is not only essential for your well-being but also for the safety of others on the road. In the UAE, adherence to traffic laws is not just a matter of courtesy; it is a legal requirement.

To ensure that drivers follow these rules, the UAE has implemented a system of black points on driving licenses. In this article, we will discuss the law surrounding black points and provide you with a table detailing common traffic violations, the associated fines, and the number of black points incurred.

Understanding the Law

The legal framework for black points on UAE driving licenses is established under Ministerial Decision No. 178/ 2017 On the Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control. Here are some key points of the law:

Traffic Points and Cumulative Limit: Article 1 of the Implementing Regulation defines traffic points as the number of points added to a driver's record for each traffic violation. These points are allocated based on the seriousness of the violation. The cumulative limit for these points is 24 within one year from the date of the first contravention. Recording Traffic Contraventions: Every traffic violation committed by a driver is recorded in a Traffic Contraventions Record. This record includes the date of the violation and the number of traffic points added to the driver's record for each contravention. Traffic Point Deletion: Traffic points are not permanent. They are deleted after 12 months from the date of payment of the contravention's fine. However, there is also a provision for drivers to have points removed through a training session at an accredited driving institute. Informing Vehicle Owners: Article 10 specifies that the concerned party shall inform the vehicle owner of recorded contraventions. If an owner receives a notification of a contravention they didn't commit, it is their responsibility to alert the actual driver within one month from the date of notification. Failure to do so may result in administrative penalties. Seizure and Suspension of Driving Licences: For drivers who reach the cumulative limit or commit recidivism (Reaching the cumulative limit more than once during the year), there are penalties, including the seizure and suspension of their driving licenses.

The length of suspension varies based on the number of recidivism and can range from three months to one year. However, drivers can be exempted from the suspension if they complete a training course at an approved driving institute.

Traffic Violations and Black Points under the Ministerial Decision No. 178/ 2017

Some of the common traffic violations in the UAE include driving in a way that endangers lives or property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving without a car plate. Each violation carries a specific fine, and a certain number of black points are added to the driver's record.

The period of seizure of the vehicle and suspension of the driving license also varies based on the violation and the driver's history.

Here are some of the common traffic violations in the UAE, along with the associated fines, black points, and periods of vehicle seizure or driving license suspension.

Driving under the influence of alcohol results in a fine as prescribed by the Court, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle seizure for light vehicles, with no suspension of the driver's license. Driving under the influence of drugs or similar substances incurs a fine as prescribed by the Court, no black points, a 60-day vehicle seizure for light vehicles, and a one-year suspension of the driver's license. Driving without a car plate leads to a 3000 AED fine, 23 black points, and a 90-day vehicle seizure for light cars, with no suspension of the driving license. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by over 80 km/hour results in a 3000 AED fine, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle seizure for light vehicles, with no suspension of the driving license. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by over 60 km/hour incurs a 2000 AED fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle seizure for light vehicles, with no suspension of the driving license. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour leads to a 1500 AED fine, 6 black points, and a 15-day vehicle seizure for light vehicles, with no suspension of the driving license. Crossing red light signals by light vehicles results in a 1000 AED fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle seizure, with no suspension of the driving license. Not giving priority on the road for vehicles of emergency, police, or official convoys incurs a 3000 AED fine, 6 black points, and a 30-day vehicle seizure, with no suspension of the driving license.

Conclusion: The UAE takes road safety seriously and has implemented a system of black points on driving licenses to encourage safe driving practices. All drivers in the UAE need to be aware of traffic regulations, drive responsibly, and avoid violations to maintain a clean driving record and contribute to safer roads for everyone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.