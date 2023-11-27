The government delegations of Iran and Kyrgyzstan reached agreements on expanding bilateral cooperation, including those related to negotiations on the creation of the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway corridor, Tehran Times reports.

The first stage involves reaching an understanding to continue negotiations on the creation of a new railway route with the participation of senior officials. In this context, relevant instructions were addressed to the Ministers of Transport.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 22nd Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held today, October 26. Turkmenistan will also take part in the meeting, he will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Khojamyrat Geldimyradov.

Among other things, Kyrgyzstan and Iran agreed on a mutual basis to open each other's shopping centers on their territories. Bishkek also counts on Iran to build a power plant and an oil refinery on its territory.

