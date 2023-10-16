The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are in active dialogue with the participating countries of the North-South international transport corridor (INSTC) project and all interested parties on transporting goods by rail through Turkmenistan and Iran.
This was stated by Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC, at a meeting with Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, General Director of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group on October 2 in Abu Dhabi.
According to the EEC Minister, the planned capacity of the North-South corridor can increase to 41-45 million tons of cargo by 2030.
In August this year, the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan reported that Kazakhstan is actively engaged in the development of the shortest direct route to deliver its food exports to the markets of the Gulf States, the Middle East, Pakistan, India and East Africa. As part of this initiative it is planned to establish a joint venture with Abu Dhabi Ports.
