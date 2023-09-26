ARTICLE

Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Mahkamov had a meeting with Deputy Transport Minister of the Russia Dmitry Zverev in Tashkent on Tuesday. The meeting touched upon issues of organizing export-import cargo transportation between the countries along the multimodal route Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian Sea-Russia and vice versa.

The talks centered around the potential for bilateral cooperation in the transportation and logistics sector, the UzDaily reports.

They also addressed several other matters, including the need to increase the number of permit forms for international road transportation, enhance the frequency of flights between cities in both countries, and establish a new route connecting Tashkent and South Sakhalin.

On Monday, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdulkhakimov met with Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami in Tehran. During the meeting, Aziz Abdulkhakimov proposed a trilateral meeting between Turkmenistan, Iran and Uzbekistan to facilitate issuance of visas.

