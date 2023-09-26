The inaugural gathering of transport ministers from Central Asian countries took place in Dushanbe and resulted in the adoption of a Joint Communiqué, the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan announced.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim, was attended by General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov.

The Joint Communiqué highlights the significance attached to addressing existing and emerging issues related to intermodal and multimodal cross-border and transit transport services among Central Asian countries. It also underscores the importance of strengthening and enhancing supply chain capabilities through the utilization of multimodal corridors within the region.

The Central Asian countries also aim to create an environment conducive to the development of transportation and logistics services. They also seek to establish warehouses and production facilities in the region to bolster trade connections between the Central Asian nations and other countries.

The regional transport chiefs also approved the draft Agreement on Strengthening the Interconnectedness of Land Transport in Central Asia. The primary objective of this agreement is to establish favorable conditions for the advancement of international land transport within the Central Asian region.

On September 13, the meeting was also held between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Dushanbe. The sides also discussed topical issues of the Tajik-Turkmen strategic partnership.

