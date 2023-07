ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Azerbaijan

Urban Air Mobility: Mobility Concepts For The (Near) Future Taylor Wessing PartG mbB The term urban air mobility (UAM) stands for a new mobility or for new mobility concepts and the large-scale expansion of urban mobility into the air.

A Decade Of The Aircraft Registration Act Ganado Advocates On the 22 June 2010, Parliament approved and published the Aircraft Registration Act, which came into force on 1 October 2010. This means that it has already been a decade since a decision...

Motor Sector Regulatory Update – July 2023 Birketts On 1 June 2023 the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Order (MVBEO) came into force in the UK (referred to in the article "The Agency Model: Further Update" by Mark Gipson).

The Advantages Of Registering A Yacht In Cyprus AGP Law | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC According to 2023 data from the Cyprus government, the Cypriot merchant fleet ranks among the 10 largest fleets in the world and it ranks 3rd in the European Union...

Unmanned Flights In The European Skies: Reform Of The EU Regulatory Framework For Drones GVZH Advocates The use of drones has become quite widespread and nowadays. There are various ideas and applications of the technology in several sectors: from media to surveillance, agriculture to transport, ...