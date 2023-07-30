As per the regulations, permits for international road transportation of goods and passengers (including bilateral, transit, or transportation to/from third countries) must include specific information regarding the types of transportation and the applicable conditions.

Permits are granted for the following types of transportation:

Bilateral transportation of goods.

Transit transportation of goods.

Transportation of goods to/from third countries.

Bilateral/transit transportation of goods.

Non-scheduled passenger transportation:

In two-way communication.

In transit traffic.

In two-way/transit communication.

To obtain foreign/multilateral permits, national carriers are required to submit an application, along with confirmation of their Electronic Digital Signature (EDS), through the "E-avto ruhsatnoma" system. Applications will be processed within one working day from the date of receipt.

The issuance of permits or the decision to refuse them will be automatically handled via the "E-avto ruhsatnoma" system.

Permits are issued to carriers with the condition that they return them to the competent authority within 90 calendar days from the date of issuance.

A fee equivalent to 1/4 of the basic calculation value (BCV) will be charged for each foreign/multilateral permit issued.

