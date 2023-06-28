In connection with the accession of Turkmenistan to the «Additional Protocol to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road Concerning the Electronic Waybill», as well as in order to further improve the execution of the waybill, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution, instructing the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet Ministers to ensure the creation of an electronic information exchange system of the Electronic Waybill of the Agency «Türkmenawtoulaglary», as well as, together with the Ministry of Adalat, within a month, prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals for amendments and additions to the legislation of Turkmenistan arising from this Resolution.

By the order of the President of Turkmenistan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the chairman of the State Customs Service Maksat Agamyradovich Hudaygulyyev was severely reprimanded for improper performance of official duties, shortcomings in his work.

