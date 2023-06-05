On May 13, 2023 With a view of further strengthening of economic potential of the country, systematic increase in volumes of production of wheat which is a source of prosperity of people and the guarantor of food independence, prompt and lost-free gathering and uninterrupted transportation to warehouses and elevators the crop of wheat during the Era of Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State, and also timely settlement of accounts with growers of grain, the President of Turkmenistan has signed the Resolution according to which the State Commission for grain harvest of 2023 was created and its structure was approved.

The document also instructs:

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection to organise in places appropriate maintenance service of combine harvesters, to provide their productive and trouble-free work in the harvest season;

The Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers on the basis of the conclusion of the contract with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection to provide timely and lost-free transportation of the gathered crop of wheat from fields to reception points, warehouses and elevators and also uninterrupted and effective work of vehicles.

According to the document, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection is authorised to use on a contract basis vehicles of other ministries and sectoral departments and also those being in private ownership at wheat transportation to reception points, warehouses and elevators.

