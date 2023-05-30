GENERAL OVERVIEW

There are various investment opportunities in the transportation in Ghana. Ghana's transport sector consists of railway, roads, aviation and maritime operations. Each of these has various opportunities under it.

ROADS

Ghana's roads are classified into trunk, feeder, and urban roads. Private and commercial vehicles are the main modes of road mobility in Ghana. In recent years, ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt have become very popular in some major cities in Ghana.

RAILWAY

Railway construction in Ghana started in 1898. As of 2018, there was 1,300km of railway tracks in Ghana. The existing railway networks are the Western Line from Takoradi to Kumasi, the Eastern Line from Accra to Kumasi and the Central Line from Huni Valley to Kotoku.

AVIATION

The aviation industry in Ghana consists of international and domestic airlines, freight forwarders, maintenance repair and overhaul companies and travel and tour companies. Ghana has five airports, with only one being an international airport which is the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded to international ones.

MARITIME

Ghana's maritime industry consists of Sea ports, terminals, freight forwarders and inland water transportation systems. Ghana has two deep sea ports in Tema and Takoradi. Tema

REGULATORS

Ministry of Roads and Highways

Ministry of Railway Development

Ministry of Transport

Ghana Highway Authority

Department of Feeder Roads

Department of Urban Roads

National Road Safety Authority

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority

Ghana Maritime Authority

Ghana Shippers Authority

KEY ATTRACTION HIGHLIGHTS

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT

Several parts of Ghana do not have quality transportation networks. Thus there is a huge market for the development of road, railway and maritime systems in the country.

GROWING POPULATION

Ghana's youthful population presents an opportunity for economic growth and will be a crucial driver for the development of the transportation industry.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN TRANSPORTATION IN GHANA

PORT MODERNIZATION

There are opportunities for investment in modernizing Ghana's seaports.

MASS TRANSIT

There are opportunities for the supply of vehicles to the government for the operation of mass transportation systems in the country.

COURIER SERVICES

There are huge investment opportunities to set up courier services in the ground freight services

