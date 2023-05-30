GENERAL OVERVIEW
There are various investment opportunities in the transportation in Ghana. Ghana's transport sector consists of railway, roads, aviation and maritime operations. Each of these has various opportunities under it.
ROADS
- Ghana's roads are classified into trunk, feeder, and urban roads. Private and commercial vehicles are the main modes of road mobility in Ghana. In recent years, ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt have become very popular in some major cities in Ghana.
RAILWAY
- Railway construction in Ghana started in 1898. As of 2018, there was 1,300km of railway tracks in Ghana. The existing railway networks are the Western Line from Takoradi to Kumasi, the Eastern Line from Accra to Kumasi and the Central Line from Huni Valley to Kotoku.
AVIATION
- The aviation industry in Ghana consists of international and domestic airlines, freight forwarders, maintenance repair and overhaul companies and travel and tour companies. Ghana has five airports, with only one being an international airport which is the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
- The domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded to international ones.
MARITIME
- Ghana's maritime industry consists of Sea ports, terminals, freight forwarders and inland water transportation systems. Ghana has two deep sea ports in Tema and Takoradi. Tema
REGULATORS
- Ministry of Roads and Highways
- Ministry of Railway Development
- Ministry of Transport
- Ghana Highway Authority
- Department of Feeder Roads
- Department of Urban Roads
- National Road Safety Authority
- Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority
- Ghana Civil Aviation Authority
- Ghana Maritime Authority
- Ghana Shippers Authority
KEY ATTRACTION HIGHLIGHTS
- TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT
Several parts of Ghana do not have quality transportation networks. Thus there is a huge market for the development of road, railway and maritime systems in the country.
- GROWING POPULATION
Ghana's youthful population presents an opportunity for economic growth and will be a crucial driver for the development of the transportation industry.
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN TRANSPORTATION IN GHANA
- PORT MODERNIZATION
There are opportunities for investment in modernizing Ghana's seaports.
- MASS TRANSIT
There are opportunities for the supply of vehicles to the government for the operation of mass transportation systems in the country.
- COURIER SERVICES
There are huge investment opportunities to set up courier services in the ground freight services
