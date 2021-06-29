The State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On the amendment of the Regulation on the procedure of the registration of road vehicles moving across the customs border" No.2156-4 dated May 24, 2021 (the "Resolution No.2156-4").

The Resolution No.2156-4 approved the payment of customs duties in the national currency. Also, the customs fee for the export of a foreign motor vehicle at the end of the time limit (90 days) is paid not on the basis of engine capacity, but in the amount of 0.7% of the BCV (Basic Calculation Value (BCV) as of May 24, 2021 equals to UZS 245 000) for each horsepower of the engine for each overdue day.

Amendments have also been made to Annexes 1 and 3 of the "Regulation on the Procedure of the Registration of Road Vehicles Moving Across the Customs Border" (the "Regulation"). Additional data on body, engine and chassis numbers are required in Part "Information on motor vehicle". There has also been included the obligation to re-export in Annex 3 of the Regulation.

