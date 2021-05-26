ARTICLE

According to the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure, the head of the department, Anatolie Usatii, discussed at a working meeting with the World Bank team and representatives of the CFM the reorganization of the enterprise and the problems the sector is currently facing.

The minister said that the restructuring and modernization of the railway remains a priority on the government's agenda. This comprehensive reform is presented in the new Railway Code, which was approved by the government on June 10 and submitted to parliament for approval. According to Anatolie Usatii, after the entry into force of the code, the Railway Administration will be created as a body for supervision and control of safety in the railway sector, the CFM Joint Stock Company status will also be approved, and subsequently independent companies for infrastructure, passengers and goods will be created.

According to the minister, despite the fact that the reorganization of the railway is a complex process, there is still progress. With the support of development partners, it was possible to elaborate an Action Plan for reforming the railway machinery and purchasing locomotives. In turn, the World Bank experts noted that the implementation of the railway reform is indeed a difficult process and an ambitious project that requires the participation of all relevant institutions, as well as development partners.

In this context, the WB team reported on the possibility of continuing to support state projects for the further development and modernization of the transport sector in Moldova.

Originally published 21, December 2020

