Uzbekistan: Protocol On The Contract For The International Carriage Of Goods By Road Entered Into Force For Uzbekistan

According to the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan No.PP - 4842 dated September, 25, 2020, "Additional Protocol to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road", which provide for the application of the electronic consignment note, entered into force on January 14, 2021.

As a party of "Convention on the Contract of the International Carriage of Goods by Road" (the "CMR") since 1995, Uzbekistan has acceded to the Additional Protocol to the Convention in order to simplify the optional procedure for drawing up a consignment note by means of methods, used for electronic data recording and data processing. The electronic consignment note (the "e-CMR") will help to expedite a documentation process and ensure an integrity of a consignment note. At the same time, the e-CMR does not cancel the previous form of the consignment note.

The electronic signature, which provides a link to the e-CMR, has improved the reliability of the method of authentication of a consignment note. However, the CMR`s Additional Protocol allows the use of other electronic authentication methods under the law of the country in which the e-CMR is issued.

The electronic consignment note is considered to be equivalent to a previous consignment note and has the same legal force as an official document.

Move towards to digital format of the consignment note will increase transparency in the processing and tracking of consignments. The e-CMR also has the advantage of reducing costs by declining expenses of data processing, paperwork and archiving. The electronic process systematization allows online invoicing and provides access to real-time acknowledgement to confirmation of receipt.

Originally published 22 January 2021.

