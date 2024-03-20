With the Real Estate Update, we provide you with tax news, developments and insights relevant for your real estate activities in the Benelux and Switzerland.

In this edition, we delve into a range of topics that will keep you busy in 2024 and beyond:

Relevant provisions of Pillar Two for real estate investors and real estate transactions;

for real estate investors and real estate transactions; Most recent EU developments regarding ESG and tax governance, real estate funds, substance and beneficial ownership;

regarding ESG and tax governance, real estate funds, substance and beneficial ownership; Recent changes in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, offering you a comprehensive overview to stay ahead in the dynamic real estate landscape.

Whether you are navigating increased taxation on long-term leases or monitoring regulatory updates on property gains tax, this brochure serves as your guide to understanding and adapting to the evolving real estate tax environment. Let's dive in and explore the latest trends shaping the industry.

Real Estate tax update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.