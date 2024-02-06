Below, we explain (in simple terms) 4 of the most common property-related taxes in Malaysia.
1. QUIT RENT
- An annual land tax imposed on property owners by respective state governments.
- Also known as 'Cukai Tanah'.
- For stratified properties, the quit rent was replaced by a land tax called the parcel rent or 'Cukai Petak'.
2. ASSESSMENT TAX
- Also known as 'Cukai Pintu'.
- Assessment tax collected is used to fund the maintenance of your locality's infrastructure and services.
3. STAMP DUTY
- When purchasing a property, stamp duty is payable on the Instrument of Transfer.
- If a loan is taken to finance the purchase, stamp duty is payable on the loan documentation.
4. REAL PROPERTY GAIN TAX ('RPGT')
- RPGT is imposed on gains (profit) made on the disposal of real property.
- With effect from 1 January 2022, RPGT is no longer imposed on disposal of properties by individual owners (who are Malaysian citizens or permanent residents) in the 6th year of ownership and beyond.
Visual Aid
Originally published 04 August 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.