The Municipality of Quito has carried out a mass notification of tax assessment procedures regarding property tax corresponding to fiscal year 2020, fire department contribution and citizen security tax, through the following acts:

Mass communications of Difference Assessments OCD-DMTJRM-2022-0491-M, OCD-DMTJRM-2022-0492-M, and OCD-DMT-JRM-2022-0493-M published in the Digital Tax Gazette. The taxpayers were granted a 10-day term to answer said communication. Mass notification of Tax Assessments for the Payment of Differences LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0251-M, LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0252-M, and LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0253-M published in the Digital Tax Gazette of its web page on December 29 and 30, 2022 and January 3, 2023. These liquidations can be downloaded through the following links, to identify if the taxpayer is in the lists, we recommend using the browser search engine (CTRL +F):

According to the law, these tax assessments may be challenged before the Tax Authority or before the Tax Court.

