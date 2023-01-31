The Municipality of Quito has carried out a mass notification of tax assessment procedures regarding property tax corresponding to fiscal year 2020, fire department contribution and citizen security tax, through the following acts:
- Mass communications of Difference Assessments OCD-DMTJRM-2022-0491-M, OCD-DMTJRM-2022-0492-M, and OCD-DMT-JRM-2022-0493-M published in the Digital Tax Gazette. The taxpayers were granted a 10-day term to answer said communication.
- Mass notification of Tax Assessments for the Payment of Differences LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0251-M, LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0252-M, and LDP-DMT-JRM-2022-0253-M published in the Digital Tax Gazette of its web page on December 29 and 30, 2022 and January 3, 2023.
- These liquidations can be downloaded through the following links, to identify if the taxpayer is in the lists, we recommend using the browser search engine (CTRL +F):
According to the law, these tax assessments may be challenged before the Tax Authority or before the Tax Court.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.